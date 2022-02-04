There are few benefits of living through a pandemic, but having the time to be entertained and enlightened by a wide variety of books has to be one. My thanks to the Cabell County Public Library for keeping books circulating.
Since the advent of the printing press, there have been efforts to direct or curtail what people can read. Books that deal with religion, race, sex, politics and mental illness have traditionally riled different groups of people. Those in power often seek to ban or censor material that may give people new ideas or lead to changes. Book banning doesn’t work well in democracies. It fits well with dictatorships, where book burning also has been used.
American book banning is not new. It’s now exemplified by Republican Texas State Rep. Matt Krause, who recently came up with a list of 850 books that he does not want school students to read because they might generate “discomfort, guilt, anger or any other form of psychological distress because of a students’ race or sex.” While that phrase is often interpreted to mean discomfort to white or straight folks, it would seem that black, brown and LBGQT+ could easily face distress from “traditional” books. One must wonder how many of those 850 books Rep. Krause has read.
I’ve written about the foolishness of book banning or censorship twice before. In 2001, I castigated Tamarack, a wonderful place that displays and sells many forms of Appalachian art, because it refused to sell Huntington author Lee Maynard’s “Crum.” An entertaining book, “Crum” is noted for its irreverent and “earthy” tones, with less-than-flattering images of Southern West Virginia. WVU Press reprinted the book, and its director said, “Tamarack’s banning of ‘Crum’ is a very good sign that we’ve got a quality book on our hands.”
In 2007, I wrote about the Georgia mother who filed suit to keep Harry Potter books out of school libraries because the series was “an attempt to indoctrinate children in witchcraft.” Perhaps. The Harry Potter books were magic; kids loved reading them. About that same time, some parents wanted Pat Conroy’s novels removed from Nitro High School’s AP class. The AP kids wouldn’t stand for that. Kanawha County’s 1974 book banning rally was so extreme that county schools had to be closed.
Book banning has become so entrenched in America that the American Library Association (librarians are such a wild group!) has celebrated book banning week yearly since 1982 to remind the public that books are meant to entertain, educate and encourage ideas.
In the age of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitter and more, why do some elected leaders fear that books will spread wild and dangerous ideas to our students? Why do “To Kill A Mockingbird,” “ The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “Brave New World” and John Steinbeck’s “Of Mice and Men” so threaten Americans that they have ended up on banned lists?
Books have traditionally brought new ideas, but when the powers that be feel threatened or envision their familiar way of life changing, banning or burning books is a means of control. It doesn’t work in democracies, but is part of life in dictatorships.