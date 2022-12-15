Recently, three articles appeared in the Charleston Gazette Mail that remind West Virginians how one community’s self-centeredness doomed a chance for vastly improved air travel and business in southern West Virginia. Charleston’s airport won the battle; West Virginia lost.
David McMahon’s opinion article, “Justification for airport spending found wanting,” Roger Adkins’s report, “A landslide two years ago has put a section of Airport Road on shaky ground” and Rick Steelhammer’s “Airport hires new assistant director, development officer” bring back memories of the doomed 20-plus-year-old airport struggle to build a regional airport midway between Huntington and Charleston.
It’s obvious that a community’s economic success is linked to good access — by roads, but especially air. I recall my first flight to Huntington from Chicago on a fully booked nonstop Piedmont jet in 1975. Tri-State Airport was dingy and small, but the schedule was solid through the mid 1980s until the full effect of airline deregulation severely impacted small regional airports.
My first column for this newspaper was August 1999, when I wrote, “Airline industry changes do not bode well for flyers.” In 2000, I wrote at least three columns pointing out the importance of a regional airport. At that time, discussions were underway for a new midway regional airport, for which folks in Cabell, Wayne and Putnam counties and adjacent Ohio and Kentucky regions were on board. Money and land were available.
But Charleston’s powers-that-be insisted and had the clout to make sure that capital city would have its own hilltop airport 10 rather than 25 minutes from downtown. The idea of building a regional airport that would support passenger and freight service in one place could have been a boon for the state. The aeronautics program now at Yeager and the mechanics program at Tri-State could have been at the same location.
In 2009, West Virginia Executive magazine reported the “FAA had insisted that Charleston’s runway be extended 1,000 feet for safety reasons or cease commercial aviation altogether.” In Mr. McMahon’s column, he noted that passenger use of Yeager has declined by 20% since 2011 and is not expected to return to those levels until 2037. Charleston and Huntington each have fewer than 49,000 residents now.
According to Adkins, in 2020 a landslide occurred under Airport Road, affecting 20 to 25 homes, when new culverts were put in. This is not the same area that in 2015 had a massive landslide at the runway extension that ended up crashing onto a church and many houses. Steelhammer’s article noted that Yeager has now hired a new assistant director and a new development officer and “a new passenger terminal serving a runway at least 7,000 feet long, with 1,000-foot safety overrun areas at each end, is being sought by the airport, requiring the use of much of the land in neighboring Coonskin Park.”
There will never be a southern West Virginia regional airport. True, there’s no use crying over spilt milk, but as these three recent news pieces point out, West Virginia is spending millions, maybe more, trying to put Charleston’s airport on stable ground. Yes, Charleston won the airport battle, but West Virginia lost economic opportunities that can never be recouped.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
