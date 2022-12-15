The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Recently, three articles appeared in the Charleston Gazette Mail that remind West Virginians how one community’s self-centeredness doomed a chance for vastly improved air travel and business in southern West Virginia. Charleston’s airport won the battle; West Virginia lost.

David McMahon’s opinion article, “Justification for airport spending found wanting,” Roger Adkins’s report, “A landslide two years ago has put a section of Airport Road on shaky ground” and Rick Steelhammer’s “Airport hires new assistant director, development officer” bring back memories of the doomed 20-plus-year-old airport struggle to build a regional airport midway between Huntington and Charleston.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

