A major issue now before the Supreme Court of the United States derives from the beliefs and work of one man, Anthony Comstock. His goal, accomplished in 1873, was to make most things relating to sex and birth control immoral and illegal; it has been reborn in 2023.
Comstock, described as very religious, served in the Civil War. Lauren MacIvor Thompson at Kennesaw State University claims he was “horrified by the amount of porn and alcohol he saw his fellow soldiers consuming.” Nothing is likely to have changed in today’s military except for the addition of drugs.
Comstock later became a salesman in New York City, where seeing prostitution and pornography incensed him. He believed that birth control of any kind caused these problems and therefore none should be available. This became his life’s mission.
Contraceptives and means to prevent pregnancy are neither new nor an American issue. Papyrus scrolls with directions for making birth control prevention and devices as far back as 1850 B.C. in ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia were known. Throughout history, women have sought ways to end or limit the number of their pregnancies. At the turn of the 19th century, the average American woman gave birth eight times. Today, with the exceptions of some extremely religious denominations, most women in every educated nation want to choose the time and number of children they bear.
Comstock drafted legislation, which Congress passed as the Comstock Act in 1873. Contraceptives were identified as obscene and illicit, making it a federal offense to disseminate birth control through the mail or across state lines. Gillian Frank, a historian of religion and sexuality, said that “Comstock embraced a devout form of Protestant Christianity that made him skeptical of ordinary people’s ability to control their desires … and the role of government and moral crusaders was to protect them from harmful and corrupting influences.”
Comstock married a woman 10 years his senior. They had one child, who died in infancy, and then adopted a child. Ironically, Comstock and his wife never had to deal with the issue of having multiple pregnancies.
The Comstock Act became effective nationwide. Twenty-four states followed suit with their own laws regarding “immoral” behaviors. Ninety-two years later in 1965, in Griswold v Connecticut, the Supreme Court ruled that married couples had the right to counseling on and the use of contraceptives.
It is amazing that our nation has regressed to the point that the government is again telling women they cannot control their own bodies and sexuality while making it difficult, if not illegal, to prevent pregnancies. Men still have carte blanche to do what they will sexually. What makes it even more fascinating is that sex as a moral issue makes no sense in the 21st century, when sex-related issues appear daily in every form of media, multiple religious leaders have been charged with child sexual abuse and former presidents are linked to sexually inappropriate behaviors.
Sadly, 150 years later the Comstock mentality is back. Prostitution and pornography never went away, but women’s rights to control their sexuality and reproduction are again under attack by the government. But this time, women and intelligent men will continue to fight for women’s needs and rights.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
