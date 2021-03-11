Most of us remember when the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality. For me, it was exactly a year ago today. Back then, most people believed that the new fast-spreading disease wasn’t going to radically change their lives. Oh, what a difference a year makes.
On March 11, 2020, Maury and I landed at Tri-State Airport having spent a week on a Caribbean cruise and a few days in the Miami area with friends and family. Even though access to news is available, cruises insulate you from everyday life. Our small cruise ship returned to Miami on March 8 with all passengers healthy.
The Miami area was bustling with spring breakers, even crowding small family-run restaurants. The Fort Lauderdale Airport, where we began our trip home, appeared normally busy. Yet, according to an NPR report, that was the day the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared a pandemic.
Reality hit me the next day in Kroger. Having been away for a while, I needed groceries. Everything was fine in fruits and vegetables; then I arrived in paper goods and cleaning supplies. A worker was unloading a few cartons of toilet paper and something made me buy two packages rather than one. As I put them into my cart, a man approached with an empty cart and took every last package of toilet paper that had just been shelved. That screamed pandemic. Of course, there were no cleaning supplies.
Within the next few days, our lives changed. No one on this planet was exempt. West Virginia was fortunate that we didn’t have the immediate COVID-19 crisis that occurred on both coasts, but our state has had over 134,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 2,300 deaths so far.
The past 365 days have changed us for better and worse. We’ve found out how vital it is to have face-to-face contact with others, that loneliness can make you sick or kill, how caring people have eased others’ burdens and the inequities of poverty, race and ethnicity. Many people with white collar jobs were hardly affected financially and could work from home. Those in the gig economy and restaurant staff suffered greatly, as did many “essential workers,” especially in meat and poultry processing plants.
Kids living in economically and interpersonally unstable homes, lacking access to technology and those needing special education services suffered greatly. Miles-long food bank supply lines reminded us of COVID-19’s economic impact.
We’ve increased our social media and online activities to the extent that some have “Zoom fatigue” and reluctantly adapted to wearing masks and social distancing. We’ve upped our time spent cooking, bike riding, walking, watching Netflix and reading while lamenting lack of sports venues and parties. Some of us have even learned to cut hair; Maury was thrilled to visit his barber again.
We realized that in adversity politicians may not lead honestly or well, while scientists and medical personnel are more rational and dependable. It’s been a rough year, but as more of us get vaccinated and our country reaches herd immunity, the future looks healthier. Oh, what a difference a year makes.