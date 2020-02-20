Most of us have our favorite numbers. They’re often special dates or lucky numbers. Today, 2/20/20, struck a chord for me. Based on this column’s theme, the need to spruce up Huntington’s floodwall and put up a sign identifying Huntington from a river view, 2/20/20 is significant.
Many cool damp days this winter helped me continue my never ended goal of decluttering. Each time I work at this task, interesting “stuff” emerges. Among this batch of “treasures” was a Herald-Dispatch Opinion page dated 8/8/08 emphasizing the need to beautify the floodwall and place a sign identifying Huntington from the river.
Jim Ross, now the newspaper’s Opinion Page editor and then the Editorial Page editor, had a more than half-page spread with photos from four different floodwalls. Point Pleasant’s showed an historic scene painted by well-known mural artist Robert Dafford. Catlettsburg and Maysville, Kentucky, showed attractive local scenes. And what did Huntington have? A bold block letter sign reading, “Parking for park users only others towed at own expense.” That was embarrassing a dozen years ago; it should be no less embarrassing today.
Ross’ editorial noted that Charles Humphreys, director of Main Street in Point Pleasant and the driving force in revitalizing their waterfront, said his city was using about $600,000 from local, federal and state sources to revitalize the waterfront floodwalls.
Now back to dates — 9/19/19 to be specific. See the pattern? That’s the date my Herald-Dispatch column pointed out that over many years I had visited some floodwall paintings including Paducah, Maysville and Point Pleasant and that “it became clear to me that Huntington needs to transform its plain old boring concrete downtown floodwall into a positive highlight.”
I know, I know. We don’t have the money. We have bigger problems. We should cut a hole in the floodwall to open it up for the view and don’t worry we’ll never have a flood again. Check our flooding in March 1997. It doesn’t compare to the great flood of 1937, but the floodwall did its job, and river communities across our nation have suffered dreadful flooding when their floodwalls were too small or nonexistent. Huntington’s neighbor, Milton, has just received millions of dollars to build their floodwall.
Some things were different back in 2008. Appearing on the same page as Jim Ross’ floodwall editorial was David Broder’s column saying that “both presidential candidates, McCain and Obama, must play nicer in campaigns.” The Nation & World section reported that “U.S., Iraq close to deal on troop withdrawal.” Both humorous in 2020.
Huntington has as much ability as Catlettsburg, Maysville, Point Pleasant and other communities half our size to finally beautify our river setting. It will take a focused group of private and public parties to accomplish this. It certainly should not take another dozen years or a Powerball winner to erect a quality sign identifying Huntington from the river. Once upon a time, there was such a sign on the Huntington Symphony’s barge, but that barge was towed away as it was ready to sink.
Ross asked the right question in 8/8/08. “So will Huntington do something or will it talk this to death for another 25 years?” As of 2/20/20 we’re almost at the half-way point.