My annual winter decluttering activities continued longer than usual this year. Some newly resurfaced news and articles from the year 2000 are clear reminders that while much can change over two decades, that is not always the case.
In 2000, West Virginia had one of the nation’s oldest median ages — 38.9 years — and more deaths than births. We are older now; our median age is about 41.9, according to World Population Review. Our 2020 census is expected to be about 1,780,000, resulting in the loss of a congressional representative’s seat, which will have a significant economic impact.
The possibility of a Huntington-Charleston regional airport almost took off. Some of us still believe it would have given our whole region a great economic lift-off. Congressional representatives from Kentucky and Ohio were on board. But then, Charleston put the political brakes on that possibility, forever relegating West Virginia’s two largest cities to perpetually taking off and landing at small hilltop airports.
Jim Casto, then the associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch, wrote an editorial about the inadvisability of some state legislators’ ideas of moving West Virginia’s presidential primary to an earlier time. California, with heavy voter power, just moved their primary from June to March. West Virginia wouldn’t likely benefit from such a change. Most West Virginians probably don’t recall the issue.
The biggest national story of the year was the presidential election of George W. Bush, decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Columbine school shooting of 1999 was still national news; little did we realize how that would continue to affect America.
Microsoft’s Windows released its new long-lasting 2000 program. By 2005, Microsoft only provided minimal support for it; by 2010 it was obsolete. Do we recognize how quickly our shiniest new technological gizmos are relegated to the scrap pile?
Elian Gonzalez, the 6-year-old Cuban boy whose mother died in their raft escape from Cuba, was wrenched away at gunpoint from American relatives in Miami. Returned to his biological father in Cuba, he has since lived there. A major story of 2000 has faded from most American non-Cuban memories.
Sometimes anticipated change is absent. A Herald-Dispatch editorial noted that the Lawrence County, Ohio, Chesapeake bypass, which had been promised for ages, was still needed. Guess what: The promise by the Ohio legislature to a sparsely populated area of southern Ohio with little political clout is still unfulfilled. Promises will continue and someday, if and when it meets the politicians’ needs, the bypass may be built.
Two decades ago, our economy was doing fantastically well. Unemployment was 3.8%. Right now, it is 3.7%, not statistically different from the past. 2000 was a great time for much of our nation. A Forbes publication noted the “United States was riding a spectacular eight-year wave of good growth” and there was a budget surplus of $236 billion. Now what could possibly go wrong? 2008 went wrong, and many young people just coming of age and older folks entering retirement then are still paying for the demise of 2000’s economy.
Many more changes in politics, technology, medicine and international relations have occurred during the past 20 years. The data we save today, mostly likely in digital form, will provide interesting reading in 2040.