Every August, Maury and I marvel at one thing — we still live in Huntington. In 1976, we moved into our Southside home on Aug. 2, expecting to spend limited time here, as those employed in academic medicine traditionally move every five to 10 years. But Marshall’s medical school succeeded so well that Huntington became our hometown. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first class of graduating physicians; many of them are your doctors.
Although Huntington has endured population and industry losses, today the city and surrounding areas are again thriving. Vaccinations helped bring the pandemic under control (which will go faster if more people get shots in arms) so that the community can enjoy downtown Huntington’s new growth and development.
While much of the Tri-State area is blossoming and Barboursville has grown vastly since we arrived 45 years ago, a visit downtown on a warm July evening for ice cream at Austin’s made it clear how Huntington has again become vibrant. Downtown was alive that night, with people of all ages eating at restaurants, drinking, listening to music and socializing. This is how an energetic community should feel.
While we savored two scoops of jamoca almond fudge, Phil Nelson, one of the developers of The Market, stopped by and brought us up to date on many of the businesses along 3rd Avenue and nearby. Phil noted that most of these businesses are locally owned, many by young entrepreneurs.
More businesses are planned, but here’s a sampling of those making the summer of 2021 fun. At The Market, Austin’s Ice Cream, Butter It Up, Navarino Bay, the Fuel Counter, Tulsi, Wildflower Gift Gallery, the Wing Place, Bottled Up and the Hip Eagle provide something for everyone and a great place to socialize.
Along 3rd Avenue are Backyard Pizza and The Peddler, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe and Taste of Asia. On the next block is Le Bistro, with new young owners. That’s near Huntington’s long-standing Reuschlein’s Jewelers and Wright’s Clothing and the Pottery Place and Pullman Square, which have been entertaining us for over a decade. SIP Downtown Brasserie, Summit Beer Station, Black Sheep Burrito and Brews and Paula Vega Cakes and Coffee Shop liven up 9th Street.
Around the corner is 21 At The Frederick, while Bahnhof is on 7th Avenue. Jim’s Steak and Spaghetti needs no address. A few blocks away is La Famiglia on 6th Avenue. The recently opened Stelli Deli and Jewel City Seafood and Ale House all are on 4th Avenue. Space didn’t permit me to note every restaurant or business that is energizing downtown Huntington. If I’ve missed yours, let me know and I’ll include it in a future column.
Between Thursday night music at Pullman Square and weekend music on 9th Street and The Market, Huntington provides inexpensive fun ways to celebrate summer. The newly redecorated Mountain Health Arena and Marshall’s Artist Series will soon be offering more events. This isn’t the same Huntington we moved to 45 years ago; it’s much better with continued progress expected. It’s time to enjoy downtown Huntington’s growth.