It’s time to call “ghostbusters.” Today’s politics and Bernie Sanders’ popularity illustrate that the past is prologue and that it is time to bring Eugene V. Debs to light again. Chances are that only those with political science backgrounds or knowledge of socialism have any idea who the man was.
Debs (1855-1926) ran for president of this country five times between 1900 and 1920. He was our nation’s most prominent Socialist. He was raised in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of immigrant parents from Alsace-Lorraine and was fluent in German and French.
Initially, Debs was a Democrat elected to the Indiana legislature who in 1896 endorsed the Democratic presidential candidate, William Jennings Bryan, who lost to Republican William McKinley. Debs was considered an excellent speaker and drew large enthusiastic crowds of working class people as he expounded his socialist ideas.
Debs was a strong trade unionist and a founding member of the Industrial Workers of the World (IWW). He was active in the American Railway Union and was considered responsible for a railway strike that resulted in mayhem. The army called out thousands of men to quell the strike so that the mail could go through and the American economy wouldn’t suffer. He strongly opposed America’s involvement in World War I and the draft and was imprisoned more than once. In 1920, while incarcerated for his strike and anti-draft activities, he again ran for president as a Socialist and received almost 1 million votes.
Some quotes attributed to Debs include, “While there is a lower class, I am in it, while there is a criminal element, I am of it, and while there is a soul in prison, I am not free.” His statement, “The most heroic word in all languages is revolution,” correlates well with Bernie’s 2017 book, “Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution.”
Debs’ activities and popularity were as much a result of the times as are Bernie’s today. The late 1800s through the first three decades of the 20th century was a period when, regardless of effort, the working class couldn’t get ahead. Yet, it was a perfect time for the “robber barons” — the big industrialists such as the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers, J.P. Morgan and Henry Ford. Governmental regulations were minimal on big businesses, which fueled America’s economic growth, as it does now. This pattern of governmental laxity continued until the 1929 stock market crash.
Bernie understands that millions of Americans are frustrated by financial stagnation and educational and medical debts. Yet, I suspect that Bernie thinks it will be different for him than Debs because now a majority of Americans are ready for the government to provide almost all of their needs at a time when today’s “robber barons” are living the good life.
Debs didn’t have the answer for our nation, but neither do Bernie or Donald Trump. It will be up to today’s Democrats to find a candidate who understands that while an American social safety net is absolutely necessary, pure socialism isn’t. Capitalism works, yet when unrestrained, it benefits mainly the ultra-rich and powerful, and as before, it may lead to major economic recessions.
During Debs’ time, and now during Trump’s presidency, governmental leaders had/have displayed no real concern for the working and middle classes. Debs’ ghost has returned via Bernie.