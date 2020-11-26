This Thanksgiving Day is unlike others any of us have experienced. Most Americans know what they would be doing on the fourth Thursday of November in any normal year, but 2020 is not normal. Yet, even in a pandemic, Thanksgiving retains its meaning. We need to appreciate and be thankful for what we have, even when we don’t have all that we want.
COVID-19 sickness/death now directly affects over 12 million Americans, as well as their families. The number is growing. Job/financial losses, changing/remote schooling, over-burdened hospitals/medical staff and social limitations to combat the rapid virus spread have resulted in an anxious, angry and unhappy nation. Our political dystopia has further inflamed the country. So, why should Americans be thankful this Thanksgiving?
Did you wake up this morning in a comfortable safe home? Was there water, electricity and ingredients for a cup of hot coffee? Did you start preparing food for Thanksgiving dinner or eat breakfast first? In either case, not all Americans have food available when they want it, especially this year, when so many unemployed individuals find food banks their salvation. Do you have warm clothes for winter days and money for needed medications? Can you access various forms of media with divergent political views? For these things, Americans should be thankful.
Will you turn on your mammoth TV screen, iPad or some other electronic gadget to watch a football game or other entertainment? Be thankful for these luxuries. Dependable sources of power and utilities are often taken for granted, but financial problems and power outages remind us how dependent we are on these services.
If you are spending Thanksgiving with family or friends, you are most fortunate. For those alone, it is very difficult, not the way we envision Thanksgiving. Thankfully, many of us can Zoom, FaceTime, phone, or connect virtually to reach out and touch someone, when touching most people is not safe.
Have you been helped by someone this year? So many doctors, nurses, first responders, teachers, caregivers, friends, merchants and just basic kind people have gone out of their way to try and brighten others’ lives. And with hard work by scientists, safe effective COVID-19 vaccines should be available soon. These people deserve our thanks.
Our family’s Thanksgiving tradition had always been a super-sized dinner with family and friends. For at least the past quarter of a century, our extended family celebrated Thanksgiving in south Florida, with births, deaths, work and travel changing the number of people at the table. This year, Maury and I will consume a cranberry chicken dinner in Huntington, Zoom with family in Boston, Chicago and Florida, talk with some good friends and plan for in-person togetherness in 2021.
COVID-19 has upended our nation and our lives. This trauma will end, but not soon enough for anyone. Yet, even in a pandemic, Thanksgiving reminds us that there are many things for which we should be grateful. A Happy and Safe Thanksgiving to all.