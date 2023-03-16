While traveling, Maury, I and friends were waiting for a table at a nice restaurant. There was no rush; we did not have a place to be after dinner. Yet I expressed annoyance that our wait seemed extremely long. One friend smiled said something to the effect, “Yes, we do have a first world problem here.”
That was a polite reminder that there should be perspective to our problems and complaints. While the U.S. is considered a first world country, all 50 states, especially West Virginia, have areas that are would easily meet third world criteria that include poverty, lack of health care basics and safety.
First world problems have been defined as “a fairly minor problem, frustrating situation or complaint associated with a relatively high standard of living as opposed to the more serious problems associated with poverty.” Serious and life-threatening illnesses and catastrophic events such as tornados, hurricanes or earthquakes can cause people in first world areas to live in poverty. Wars can quickly reduce a first world city, such as Kyiv, to the saddest of third world places.
Most of us encounter first world problems daily. We are often irrational about these situations. How many times have we or someone we know complained about the long line for expensive coffee drinks at Starbucks? If we have the time and money to buy lattes or frappes but we feel time-pressured to return to a job that pays enough to buy our treats or to continue a shopping spree, we have a first world problem.
Somedays, as we drive our car, truck or SUV, we find ourselves stuck behind an annoyingly slow driver and no way to pass that vehicle. Frustration builds. Occasionally frustration builds excessively, as in road rage. Where are we going that we must get there so quickly? To the hospital emergency room is a reasonable but unlikely answer. If we are fortunate enough to have a good, dependable vehicle and decent roads to travel on, a little extra time on the road is a first world problem.
Waiting on a line for things can, but doesn’t have to be, a first world problem. If you are on line at a food pantry, it means that your budget does not stretch far enough to feed you or your family. However, if you are at Kroger and you can afford a shopping cart full of food and nonessentials but it is one of those days when checkout personnel are limited or the self-service machines have mechanical problems, your wait is annoying but still a first world problem.
If your snail mail box is annoyingly full of ads for things you’ll never buy and catalogues you have never requested, you have lots of junk mail, but no big problem. Very few of us still receive snail mail letters and cards that make us happy. The receipt of copious junk mail reminds us that we live in a country where consumer spending is vitally important and somehow one or more companies have discovered that the recipient has purchasing power.
Life is full of frustrations, but it’s worth remembering that first world problems, while annoying, are not life-threatening; they should remind us of our good fortune.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.