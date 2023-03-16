The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

While traveling, Maury, I and friends were waiting for a table at a nice restaurant. There was no rush; we did not have a place to be after dinner. Yet I expressed annoyance that our wait seemed extremely long. One friend smiled said something to the effect, “Yes, we do have a first world problem here.”

That was a polite reminder that there should be perspective to our problems and complaints. While the U.S. is considered a first world country, all 50 states, especially West Virginia, have areas that are would easily meet third world criteria that include poverty, lack of health care basics and safety.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

