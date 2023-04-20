Email was a transformative form of communication. Credit for its development is usually given to Ray Tomlinson, who in 1971 was working on a government research project for advanced research projects administration network (ARPANET). Prior to the 1980s, electronic communications were limited to technology and government industries. For the past few decades, email, text messages and social media have replaced snail mail and phone communications for much of the world. In a few years, artificial intelligence (AI) may take over.
My first Herald-Dispatch column was published in 1999. In 2002, I started including my email address so that readers could contact me. My initial email addresses were @ezwv.com and @adelphia.net; remember those? Since 2007, Comcast had been my internet provider.
I always thought it was important to know what my readers had to say. Over the years, I have heard from many of you — some with positive comments and others quite the opposite. But due to the advent of scammers and sinister technology, my email address will no longer be at the end of my columns.
A few months ago, Comcast notified me that there was a problem with the email account that I used for The Herald-Dispatch. Unable to remedy that problem, I replaced my tagline email for this newspaper. Here is what I learned.
No Herald-Dispatch reader contacted me via the new email. However, I did hear from many bots and unsolicited senders. Multiple investment schemes, website designers offering help and a link to track my delivery drivers reached me. Someone requested chauffeur services for a 15-day tour in a limousine or vintage car, while another party needs three rooms for a 10-day vacation in July. I don’t read French, so I’m unsure what the French police wanted to tell me.
This is a far cry from the early days of the internet when communication was friendly and rarely malicious. By the mid 1970s, email was used for Jimmy Carter’s campaign and England’s Queen Elizabeth II had her own email address.
I cannot recall the dates exactly, possibly in the late 1980s or early 1990s, but at my evening class on computers at Marshall’s Community College, which was on the main campus, the instructor made an announcement that was more monumental than I realized. He said that the next day Marshall would be providing sign-ups for the newest aspect of computer usage, the internet. My reaction was positive, but Maury was enthusiastic and signed up for his account that morning.
By 1993, AOL was the darling of the email communications; remember “You’ve Got Mail”? AOL’s painfully slow dial-up service was outclassed by other providers using broadband. My free trial subscription to AOL wasn’t impressive.
So, after two decades of having my email at the end of my columns, it will no longer be there. I still would like my readers to have to opportunity to comment, but the world of electronic communications has changed.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
