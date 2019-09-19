This summer I had opportunities to see new outdoor and floodwall murals. As I viewed them, it became clear to me that Huntington needs to transform its plain old boring concrete downtown floodwall into a positive highlight. This can be done with professional quality murals.
Periodically, there is discussion that Huntington's floodwall blocks the river view, and therefore the wall should be removed. That's ridiculous; just ask any riverside community that has suddenly and unexpectedly been inundated with floodwater. Milton is now working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other agencies to secure a $100 million appropriation to build a floodwall to prevent the type of devastation it had in 1997.
Huntington may not have funds on hand to hire professional artists to make our floodwall pleasing to the residents and also a tourist attraction. Yet, communities much smaller than ours have found the needed monies, often with public/private arrangements. It can be done.
Years ago, after visiting Paducah's (Kentucky) well-done floodwall murals, I wondered why Huntington hadn't taken a similar path. This summer Trip Advisor rated Paducah's floodwall third out of 28 things to do in that city.
Maysville, Kentucky, began its floodwall mural project in 1998. It illustrates the history of that area with a variety of scenes including a bison hunt with Shawnee Native Americans, the Underground Railroad and one featuring area native Rosemary Clooney.
My floodwall mural interest intensified this summer when our 15-year-old grandson convinced the family that we needed to visit the Mothman museum in Point Pleasant. Despite our initial less-than-enthusiastic attitude, it was a fun adventure.
After the Mothman encounter, we crossed the street and entered the Point Pleasant riverside park and floodwall area. We were amazed and fascinated by the extensive historical and magnificent floodwall art. The artist who painted this work, Robert Dafford, also painted wonderful murals at Portsmouth, Maysville, Catlettsburg, Paducah, Covington, New Orleans, Canada and more.
Our travels took us to Scotland this summer. Certainly, I was not looking for wall murals there, but on a stop at Invergordon, Maury and I decided to wander through this town of less than 5,000 people. Initially, we saw just one lovely mural on the side of a building showing a local scene. Then, we discovered a stunning mural, "Fire! Fire!" depicting the 1972 fire that burned the town's main hotel. We continued our walk as we realized there were a total of 19 magnificent local history wall murals scattered throughout town.
Invergordon's brochure explaining the wall art notes, "Our town has seen tides of people arrive and depart with the waxing and waning of various industries. The resulting community needed to create a sense of shared identity and where better to start than with heritage of the town we now all call home." These words fit Huntington as well as a community "across the pond."
Perhaps I should call it my summer of wall murals, because when we visited our daughter and her family in Oak Park, Illinois, over Labor Day, we observed a cluster of intriguing artistic murals on the side of the concrete wall just below the commuter train station.
It's clear that excellent wall art adds much to a community. Huntington needs and deserves quality floodwall murals. I'd love to hear from others who agree with this and have ideas on how to make it a reality.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.