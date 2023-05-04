The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s a long story, starting in the 1960s, but I’m most familiar with the Huntington-Charleston airport battle at the turn of the 21st century. The final opportunity to build a regional airport on flat land between the two cities, which was well supported by the all the counties adjacent to Cabell, including those in Ohio and Kentucky, was squelched by Charleston.

Recently, this newspaper carried an article about Charleston’s Yeager Airport in Business Roundup, “Breeze Airways doubling service to Orlando.” This news simply sounds like there’s a new successful airline in Charleston. Yet, reading Phil Kabler’s Statehouse Beat in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, “Taking a closer look at the Breeze Airways deal,” tells a more complicated story and again reinforces my opinion that Huntington’s Tri-State Airport is missing Charleston’s breeze of state money.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you