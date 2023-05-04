It’s a long story, starting in the 1960s, but I’m most familiar with the Huntington-Charleston airport battle at the turn of the 21st century. The final opportunity to build a regional airport on flat land between the two cities, which was well supported by the all the counties adjacent to Cabell, including those in Ohio and Kentucky, was squelched by Charleston.
Recently, this newspaper carried an article about Charleston’s Yeager Airport in Business Roundup, “Breeze Airways doubling service to Orlando.” This news simply sounds like there’s a new successful airline in Charleston. Yet, reading Phil Kabler’s Statehouse Beat in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, “Taking a closer look at the Breeze Airways deal,” tells a more complicated story and again reinforces my opinion that Huntington’s Tri-State Airport is missing Charleston’s breeze of state money.
Kabler asked, “Why would Breeze enter a market that Spirit (Airlines) is abandoning, using the same business model of non-daily nonstop service to Orlando, and non-daily nonstop seasonal service to South Carolina? Easy. The state is paying them.”
Kabler filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to obtain details of the multimillion-dollar arrangement and noted that the agreement with Breeze prohibits disclosing financial arrangements, but FOIA requires public bodies to do so. A few days later, Rick Steelhammer writing in The Herald-Dispatch reported that Breeze Airways “will have its landing fees waived for two years and receive $75,000 in marketing funds” and a subsidy to Breeze “will not exceed $3 million.”
Huntington needs a successful Tri-State Airport. Allegiant offers non-daily service to vacation areas in Florida and Myrtle Beach, and American Airlines, the only other airline at Huntington’s airport, provides two daily arrivals and departures to Charlotte. That’s not enough. Before airline deregulation, non-stop flights between Huntington and multiple cities were available.
Charleston made sure that there would never be a truly regional airport. That’s a done deal, and Yeager Airport is delighted that it now handles the lion’s share of regional air traffic. In 2016, the Gazette-Mail reported that Charleston’s Yeager Airport would need $18 million to repair runways and adjacent areas impacting safety for flyers and nearby residents. Airports built on mountaintops have limitations; Charleston’s has more than Huntington’s.
For years, there has been talk of bringing another airline to Tri-State Airport or getting American to offer another destination in addition to Charlotte. In July 2021, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., arranged for $750,000 to be available to Huntington’s airport for Chicago/Dulles destinations if $250,000 was obtained from local businesses and individuals. In December 2022, Fred Pace’s column reported that these funds had been raised.
It appears that the long-talked-about possibility of additional nonstop destinations from Huntington’s Tri-State Airport may be a reality soon. But if it happens, Huntington passengers would have to make it economically worthwhile for the new carrier to continue service after the $1 million was spent. Otherwise, the new airline could, and probably would, take off as did Spirit in Charleston. While the money was there, so were the planes.
The bottom line is that Huntington needs more and better passenger air service; the next-to-bottom line is that Huntington’s airport also deserves a strong breeze of state money.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
