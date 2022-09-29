The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Huntington floodwall is truly a marvel. Constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after the great flood of 1937, it has kept Huntington high and dry no matter how high the Ohio River has risen. The floodwall’s aesthetics may not be pleasing, but other communities still clamor for them. Just ask the City of Milton.

Huntington’s floodwall is going to remain, but it should be more attractive. I may sound like a broken record when it comes to saying that the floodwall deserves murals or at least permanent quality art. This is at least my fourth column on this subject; I can’t paint or design a mural, but I will continue to say that the floodwall is still waiting for its mural.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

