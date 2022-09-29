The Huntington floodwall is truly a marvel. Constructed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after the great flood of 1937, it has kept Huntington high and dry no matter how high the Ohio River has risen. The floodwall’s aesthetics may not be pleasing, but other communities still clamor for them. Just ask the City of Milton.
Huntington’s floodwall is going to remain, but it should be more attractive. I may sound like a broken record when it comes to saying that the floodwall deserves murals or at least permanent quality art. This is at least my fourth column on this subject; I can’t paint or design a mural, but I will continue to say that the floodwall is still waiting for its mural.
Over the years, I have heard numerous reasons why Huntington can’t have an attractive floodwall as do other river communities, including but not limited to Covington, Paducah and Maysville, Kentucky; Portsmouth, Ohio; and Point Pleasant and Parkersburg, West Virginia. We’ve been told that Huntington doesn’t have enough money for this. If ever there was a time that money should be available, it is now. Besides, if Point Pleasant could find the money from various sources for extensive floodwall murals by Robert Dafford, the well-known mural painter, certainly Huntington should have the wherewithal to do the same. If you haven’t seen Point Pleasant’s murals, drive up some time; they’re classics.
We’ve also heard that the Corps won’t permit murals on the Huntington floodwall. Really? Do they favor Parkersburg over Huntington? I’ve also heard that there are no artists with the know-how to paint floodwalls in our area. People I have talked with are familiar with artists who can do this type of art. At the same time, Huntington has arranged neighborhood asphalt art. Projects and murals in the 14th Street West area have been gracing those walls for years. There’s also the fear of graffiti; other communities have managed this.
In August of this year, an article in this newspaper from the Parkersburg News & Sentinel headlined that “Artist painting new section of floodwall mural in Parkersburg.” The artist was quoted as saying, “We chose right here at the entrance with its high visibility as a good starting point.” Message to Huntington: There’s the location Huntington wants to start its floodwall artistry. Eventually, Huntington would benefit from art on both the city and river sides of the wall. Parkersburg reports it is using private funding now, but other floodwalls have had combined public and private financial support.
Again, I’ll cite the 2008 half-page story about regional floodwalls that I found when cleaning out closets during the pandemic. Jim Ross, now The Herald-Dispatch’s development and opinion editor, wrote about four attractive area floodwalls and noted that the only thing adorning Huntington’s floodwall was a sign warning of vehicle towing.
Fourteen years after that floodwall story appeared, Huntington’s floodwall is still a dependable, needed, functional and boring piece of concrete. When Huntington wants to make good things happen, it can do so. It’s time to get the job done. Huntington’s floodwall is still waiting for its mural.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
