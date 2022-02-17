Three days ago, many people celebrated Valentine’s Day by giving heart-shaped gifts, candy, flowers, romantic cards and more. Maury and I had our own Valentine celebration a week earlier. It was totally unplanned, but our heartfelt thanks go to Huntington’s medical community, who gave us a gift that will always be in our hearts, literally and figuratively.
On Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, Maury and I were watching one of Marshall University’s excellent Lifelong Learning Programs (LLP) on Zoom when Maury briefly lost consciousness. My finger was on the 9 of 911 when he regained consciousness, claiming he was fine. He didn’t look fine to me.
We immediately contacted his doctor who said, despite feeling fine, he should go to an ER or Marshall’s walk-in clinic at the Byrd Building, where Maury’s office is located and where he knew most of the doctors. Since both hospital ERs are overly busy, we opted for the Byrd Building. He was seen immediately; every test administered, including the EKG, had normal results. In most cases with those test findings, the examining physician would tell the patient to go home, take it easy and contact them again if additional problems occurred.
But Dr. El-Hamdani, the cardiologist evaluating Maury, felt it would be wise to admit him to a hospital overnight for observation. At St. Mary’s cardiac unit, more tests were administered; Maury said he felt like a pincushion. The first few hours of tests all had negative results until troponin, the enzyme that is elevated in heart attacks, was measured; it was high. Medications were started, and a cardiac catheterization was scheduled for the next morning.
Wednesday at 7 a.m., Dr. El-Hamdani performed the catheterization and found Maury needed four stents placed in the coronary arteries of his heart. At 8 a.m., Maury returned to his room, reported feeling great and consumed a full breakfast. The nursing staff, about whom we cannot say enough wonderful things, began the planned step-by-step process of removing tubes and wires to prepare him to leave the hospital by early afternoon.
Following lunch, a walk down the hallway with two nurses, removal of the ever-revealing hospital gown and dressed in his own clothes, Maury was wheeled to the hospital exit and we drove home. Twenty-six hours from a life-threatening medical crisis to life as it was. Unbelievable.
Medicine in general has advanced fantastically, but even more amazing is how Huntington’s medical community has grown not only in size but in specialties and quality. When we arrived here in 1976, the procedure that Maury underwent would not have been available.
For the past two years, COVID-19 has dominated medical news and become a lightning rod for conflict. We seem to have forgotten that physicians, nurses and hospital staff have worked tirelessly and long hours to save lives from every kind of illness.
In the past few years, Maury and I have had occasions to be use both Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s hospitals and know we are so fortunate to live in a community with excellent medical care. Dr. El-Hamdani and Huntington’s medical community gave us our best Valentine’s Day ever; they will always be in our hearts.