Although I receive the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and a few other papers online, I missed The Wall Street Journal February article “For Remote Workers, These U.S. Cities Are Great Places to Live” until a friend sent the link.
There it was, Huntington, included in, “These locales top The Wall Street Journal ranking of great places to live if you can work from home.” Yes, it’s our Huntington, not one of the other 18 Huntingtons throughout the country that was listed as number six out of top 10 places in which remote workers might like to reside.
The WSJ reported that it asked the survey firm Ipsos “to conduct a nationwide poll in August 2022, identifying 10 top factors that people said they cared most about in a remote-work location. The Journal then weighted those factors to come up with our list of cities and towns that fit those priorities.”
COVID informed people all over the world that much of what was once office work and meetings could easily be accomplished remotely. Zoom, Teams and other online platforms replaced the need to sit side-by-side to take care of business. Some companies are trying to mandate their employees back into the office; resistance has been strong. The in-office work week now runs from Tuesday through Thursday for much of the nation.
One of the things that remote workers require is high-grade internet access. That has been a work in progress in Huntington in recent years. The WSJ now rates Huntington and the other nine identified communities as having 100% of households with access to 100 MBPS internet.
The WSJ study rated Springfield, Missouri, as the first choice on this list, followed by Joplin, Missouri; Evansville, Indiana; Conway, Arkansas; Lafayette, Indiana; Huntington; Kansas City, Kansas; St. Louis, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Fort Wayne, Indiana. Huntington’s unemployment rate was listed at 3.7% which was the highest, while Springfield, at 2.15%, was the lowest.
Home costs are also in favor of Huntington, with the average median listing price for most of 2022 at $148,177, which is less than other cities noted. However, Fred Pace’s recent Herald-Dispatch article on real estate indicates that a housing shortage is developing in the area. Kelli Sobonya, a long-time real estate agent, noted that houses for sale used to stay on the market for a few months, but now are sold within days. That should not be an insurmountable problem if the community sees the need for more housing, which also gives an opportunity to redevelop underused and problematic properties.
This looks like a wonderful opportunity to publicize Huntington nationally. However, there’s one caveat that emerges from Phil Kabler’s recent Charleston Gazette-Mail opinion column on the state Legislature. He noted that state GOP Chairwoman Elgine McArdle, when interviewed on radio and asked about a divisive focus on West Virginia right-wing issues responded, “I don’t think it necessarily excludes people,” suggesting those people can go to California, New York, or Chicago. “Go live where you want to live, practice what you want to practice, but you’re not going to fit in well (here).”
Thankfully, Huntington does not have that attitude, so it’s time for the city to capitalize on the WSJ’s positive national news.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.