An article titled “Best Places to Live Now — Post-Pandemic Edition” appeared in this winter’s AARP magazine. It stated, “Whether to work or retire, these communities deliver on the qualities we most want in a hometown today.” That statement and description of the five cities in the article made me realize that Huntington, which in 2017 won the “America’s Best Communities” $3 million award, should be recognized among best place to live and needs more positive advertising.
Low-cost of living was first of the nine criteria used in the AARP article to determine the communities’ status. Huntington has that. Having lived in Florida, New York, Illinois, the Washington, D.C., area and having family and friends in California and New Jersey, we should be bragging about our reasonable cost of living.
The second item in the list was nearby nature. That’s an absolute strength of this area, from parks and recreation supplied by the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, Ohio River scenery, nearby Beech Fork State Park and much more.
High-grade health care was number three on the list. Mountain Health Network, which includes Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, and the Joan C. Edwards Marshall School of Medicine as well as Valley Health Systems, the Huntington Internal Medicine Group, the Woody Williams VA Medical Center and many private practitioners illustrate that Huntington can easily check that box.
Other criteria include sane traffic; trust me, we have that. My husband, Maury, figures he saved about three hours a day of every workday for 45 years at Marshall’s medical school compared to commuting to the University of Illinois Medical School decades ago. Fast internet is getting better in Huntington; housing is affordable; clean air has improved. Things to do and safe neighborhoods are also here. Problems with drugs and addiction are here, but sadly they are in every community in this country. At least Huntington recognizes the problems and is actively working to change this.
AARP’s millions of members age 50 and older frequently seek new retirement places. Since the pandemic, whose effects are likely to linger for years, more people are interested in relocation, especially as office work patterns have changed. Working from home can be done anywhere there is high-speed internet.
The cities that AARP rated as best places to live include Cedar Falls, Iowa, population 40,713, where all homes and businesses are connected to fiber broadband. That should be a goal for the Huntington area. Idaho Falls, Idaho, population, 64,8181, boasts that the Snake River, which runs through the city, offers multiple opportunities for outdoor experiences. Jackson, Tennessee, population 68,205, rates itself high on affordability and diversity. Anderson, South Carolina, population 28,106, claims great medical care and varied parks and recreational facilities. Fort Worth, Texas, population 918,915, is described as a “small-town feel in a major metro area.”
Huntington has at least the same or more winning features as these other small communities. Yet, people around the country know very little about the positive aspects of this city, which could use new residents. It’s time for a local organizations and groups to get the word out that Huntington is among the “best places to live now.”