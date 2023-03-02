People get angry. It’s normal. In daily life, many of us have uttered the phrase, “I’m going to kill him,” regarding bosses who expect too much, spouses who don’t do as desired and children, despite warnings, who repeat ordinary annoying behaviors. Few people have the intention of killing these offenders but rather are exasperated and use an age-old expression which has now morphed into action, made worse by the ease of gun availability in our nation.
Guns used for hunting and self-defense have always been part of our nation’s psyche; no one is quashing the Second Amendment. But there are times and places for firearms. The difference today is that everyone seems to feel the need to be armed wherever they are. Guns aren’t necessary at Starbucks even if the baristas are slow or at Kroger’s because the checkout line is long.
As long there is an active drug trade, domestic violence and mental health problems, guns without any restrictions will be deadly for too many. A study reported in the JAMA Open Network says America’s 2021 death rate by guns was the highest in almost 30 years and not just attributable to the pandemic. Suicides and homicides both rose by 8%. Huntington statistics show 98 shootings in 2020, 80 in 2019 and 72 in 2018. When we moved to Huntington in 1976, I don’t recall that high level of shootings.
Guns certainly aren’t needed on campuses, but with the passage of West Virginia’s SB 10, concealed carry of handguns will be permitted at all West Virginia universities in 2024 if the carrier has a permit. Gov. Jim Justice said he’ll sign the measure. Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee made their opposition clear in public statements, as did many faculty.
Recently, the Charleston Gazette-Mail ran an opinion article from five WVU staff opposing this bill, noting that 18- to 24-year-olds have a higher suicide rate in West Virginia, 19.5 per 100,000 compared to the nation as a whole of 14.2 per 100,000. Professors and instructors will be concerned when they give out low grades or negative feedback; that type of situation has resulted in shootings in other states.
The theory that the good guys with guns will outshoot the bad guys with guns has holes in it. The reality is that police can’t tell one active shooter from another. Data shows that police who are trained in firearms do fine on the firing range but are only accurate about a third of the time when they shoot at active targets. If trained professionals miss a moving target much of the time, what makes people feel that any civilian shooter can be fully accurate?
SB 10 will ensure that West Virginia will have more guns on campus even though important technical aspects of the bill regarding safe storage and restrictions are incomplete. The good news is that they won’t be permitted at football games; burning couches is less lethal. West Virginia’s new campus carry law could make matters worse.
In general, that familiar old expression, “I’m going to kill him,” has changed over time and now has moved from words to action.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
