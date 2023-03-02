The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

People get angry. It’s normal. In daily life, many of us have uttered the phrase, “I’m going to kill him,” regarding bosses who expect too much, spouses who don’t do as desired and children, despite warnings, who repeat ordinary annoying behaviors. Few people have the intention of killing these offenders but rather are exasperated and use an age-old expression which has now morphed into action, made worse by the ease of gun availability in our nation.

Guns used for hunting and self-defense have always been part of our nation’s psyche; no one is quashing the Second Amendment. But there are times and places for firearms. The difference today is that everyone seems to feel the need to be armed wherever they are. Guns aren’t necessary at Starbucks even if the baristas are slow or at Kroger’s because the checkout line is long.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

