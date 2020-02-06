“American Factory,” nominated for best documentary in the Academy Awards, is a jarring look at America’s manufacturing future. It raises the question, “Will China make America great again?”
Netflix’s “American Factory” is the account of the Chinese glass manufacturer, Fuyao, which bought the abandoned GM SUV plant in Moraine (suburban Dayton), Ohio, and started producing glass window shields for cars in 2015. The GM plant closed in 2009 and more than 2,000 Dayton area people lost well-paying jobs.
When Fuyao announced the opening of its glass plant in the old GM building, the local people and state politicians were joyous. The people of Dayton finally had a chance to get back to work and earn a good living.
The producers of this documentary had amazing access to the workers and managers in the Ohio and Chinese plants over a two-year period, recording many of the ups and even more of the downs of this new multi-cultural manufacturing experience.
The differences in work expectations in China and the U.S. quickly became obvious. American workers want to do a good job, but work is not the end-all-be-all of their lives. They don’t want overtime unless they need the money, and they insist on time to follow their own interests and be with their families.
Chinese workers understand that their work is the most important thing in their lives. Their morning “pep talks” in China resemble American military recruit training. They accept the fact that they will have to work 12-hour days. The young Chinese workers sent to the U.S. for a stint at this factory understand that they will be separated from their families for two years.
An effort to unionize the Fuyao plant failed, and it was clear the Chinese management would not accept a union. Strong union supporters were directed to leave Fuyao. The Chinese expectation was “work harder, work longer.” When the Fuyao plant was having initial financial losses, the American plant managers were replaced with Chinese managers. A Chinese saying, “one mountain cannot hold two tigers,” was used to explain this.
The documentary seemed depressing at first. While the workers at the GM plant earned close to $30 per hour, Fuyao paid about half that. American employees felt stressed by the amount of work required, saw some of the work as too dangerous, missed the relaxed atmosphere of their former work environment and were upset that they didn’t have a union to support them.
Persistence in figuring out how to make two very different cultures work well together took time and apparently has paid off. In January 2020, Cao Dweang, chairman of the Fuyao Group, announced that Fuyao will invest $46 million in more research and development and will acquire 161,000 square feet of additional space. The Moraine plant now has 2,300 employees and has added a cafeteria serving free lunches of American and Chinese foods. Fuyao has four other factories in the U.S.
Times change, whether we want them to or not. As a youngster, I was told to eat everything on my plate because people were starving in China. Today, communist China’s wealthy capitalists are building their manufacturing empires in the U.S. Is “American Factory” America’s manufacturing future, and is it how we will make America great again?