So far, so good. Our recent 2022 elections have produced wins and surprises for both parties. Perhaps the best surprise to date is that there are few conspiracy theories or complaints about accuracy of vote counts. It wasn’t a Republican or Democrat win, but rather a rational, accurate and peaceful transfer of power in many contests. Our nation lacked such in our 2020 presidential election.

Recently, Brazil, the world’s fifth-most populous country with a history of dictators, leftists, military rulers and corruption, was able to orchestrate a peaceful transfer of presidential power in its 2022 election. It’s sad when Brazil can remind our nation the way to do this.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

