So far, so good. Our recent 2022 elections have produced wins and surprises for both parties. Perhaps the best surprise to date is that there are few conspiracy theories or complaints about accuracy of vote counts. It wasn’t a Republican or Democrat win, but rather a rational, accurate and peaceful transfer of power in many contests. Our nation lacked such in our 2020 presidential election.
Recently, Brazil, the world’s fifth-most populous country with a history of dictators, leftists, military rulers and corruption, was able to orchestrate a peaceful transfer of presidential power in its 2022 election. It’s sad when Brazil can remind our nation the way to do this.
My husband and I were fortunate to visit Brazil three times decades ago. People we met there often talked about how their country, so rich in natural resources and talented people, could manage to make such a mess out of its politics. We Americans now better understand how that can happen.
This Brazilian election was narrowly won by Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, a leftist. He’s been president twice before and previously charged with corruption and imprisoned. He defeated one-term President Jair Bolsonaro, who championed extreme right values. Bolsonaro has been called “the Trump of the tropics” and has made anti-women, homophobic and anti-immigration comments. In a newspaper interview he commented about a Brazilian congresswoman saying that “she was not worth raping; she is very ugly.” Apparently, many Brazilians felt anyone was better than Bolsonaro.
But Brazilians had another worry. Even if the election, which apparently is conducted electronically, declared da Silva the winner, would Bolsonaro take a lesson from Trump’s 2020 playbook and insist he had won and refuse to leave? And would Bolsonaro supporters become violent or election deniers?
The latter seems to have been Bolsonaro’s initial goal. But Brazil, with a history of problematic politics, figured out that it could not withstand the same shenanigans that Trump pulled, which not only the strong Trump backers followed, but so did the formerly traditional Republicans. It didn’t matter how many times ballots were counted and recounted in 2020 or if Trump was recorded seeking 11,780 more votes in Georgia, Republican leaders went on what they wished to believe rather than facts. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other powerful Republican leaders knew the truth; it just wasn’t politically expedient.
Brazilians saw what Trump’s actions did for our nation; Jan. 6 can’t be wished or voted away. The whole world saw it. Political leaders of both Brazilian parties and their Supreme Court agreed to abide by the votes as counted, as did the armed forces. Street demonstrations occurred but didn’t last because governmental leaders cared more about their nation’s safety and future than their own political careers, which was the opposite for American Republicans — just ask Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
We Americans seem to have learned lessons from the 2020 elections and need to remember them in 2024.
It’s sad that our nation, a beacon of democracy to the rest of the world, could take a lesson from Brazilian politics on the peaceful transition from election results.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
