With firecrackers, parades, picnics and speeches, our nation traditionally celebrates its greatness on July 4. We forget that it’s not always been smooth sailing for America. From the nation’s founding there have been regional and religious conflicts. The War of 1812 caused burned government buildings in Washington, D.C., and the Civil War brought death, destruction, animosity and the end of formal slavery, which morphed into Jim Crow laws and legalized prejudice.
Despite our less-than-perfect background, most Americans believe that this nation is exceptional, and much of our history illustrates that. Yet, except for Native Americans and those forcibly brought here as slaves, we are a nation of immigrants. In 1908 a new immigrant coined the term “melting pot” to describe the waves of immigrants from around the world arriving here. Our country is not a true melting pot, but it has benefited from its diverse population. In a recent column, George Will noted that the Declaration of Independence complained that King George III of Britain wanted to keep America’s original colonies weak by limiting immigration.
