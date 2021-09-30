This past pandemic year had many downsides — take your pick. One positive outcome for me and many others was the chance to read more. My thanks to the Cabell County Public Library, which made it easy to borrow books online and their work to keep print books circulating safely.
Ready for a new read, I was intrigued by an NPR segment on Peter Canellos’ book “The Great Dissenter” about John Marshall Harlan from eastern Kentucky, whose father, James Marshall, wanted his newborn to be named after Supreme Court Justice John Marshall, with hopes that the child would achieve the same status. The book also explores the economic and social advances of newly freed slaves during Reconstruction.
Many Americans recognize the name John Marshall (1755-1835), the U.S. Supreme Court justice for whom Marshall University is named. He still remains the longest-serving Supreme Court chief justice and is remembered for many of his decisions, especially Marbury v. Madison in 1803, which established that federal courts have “the power to declare legislative and executive acts unconstitutional,” a ruling very much affecting American politics today. John Marshall Harlan’s life and legal decisions mesh well with American legal issues today. Neil Gorsuch, one of the newest Supreme Court Justices, is reported to have a portrait of John Marshall Harlan in his chambers.
John Marshall Harlan (1833-1911) was raised in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, graduated from Centre College and attended law school at Transylvania University. His Kentucky family was educated, upscale and slave-owning with strong ties to the Presbyterian Church. While he had several siblings, this book highlights his older half-brother, Robert. The author notes that Robert’s mother, a slave, brought her very light-skinned eight-year-old child to James Marshall’s home. She was sent away; Robert was raised as a member of the Marshall family and Robert never saw his mother until he was an adult. The assumption was that Robert was James’ son, but he had slave status until he was in his thirties.
Having a very bright, personable and economically successful older biracial half-brother apparently affected John Marshall Harlan, who had originally accepted and endorsed the views of upper class white southern landowners in the 19th century. His background, and perhaps his name, led to political aspirations; the Supreme Court was one of them. Northerners on the court were suspicious of a man of Harlan’s southern upbringing, but over time he not only deviated from what others expected, but during his tenure (1877-1911) he became the Court’s staunchest civil rights supporter.
In 1896, the Supreme Court ruled in Plessy v. Ferguson that racial segregation was legal under the “separate but equal” doctrine; Harlan was the lone dissenter. Six decades later the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that separate was not equal in the Brown v. Board of Education case. In 1905, Justice John Marshall Harlan delivered the 7-2 decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, which upheld states’ right for compulsory vaccination laws as a smallpox epidemic raged, setting a precedent for similar questions a century later.
Kentucky’s John Marshall Harmon’s judicial career is not only fascinating, but his Supreme Court decisions are still relevant for our nation today.