Even though he has finally retired from Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, my husband, Maury, still receives some medical journals regularly. Most contain scientific reports and research beyond my comprehension. But over the years, he has pointed out articles, such as those relating to psychology, that I might find interesting.

Last week, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) contained an article that all enlightened Americans should find alarming. It is “Physicians Say an Idaho House Bill That Would Criminalize Administering mRNA Vaccines is an Attack on the Medical Profession — Even if it Doesn’t Become Law.” Such legislative ignorance may kill people.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.

