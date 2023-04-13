Even though he has finally retired from Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, my husband, Maury, still receives some medical journals regularly. Most contain scientific reports and research beyond my comprehension. But over the years, he has pointed out articles, such as those relating to psychology, that I might find interesting.
Last week, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) contained an article that all enlightened Americans should find alarming. It is “Physicians Say an Idaho House Bill That Would Criminalize Administering mRNA Vaccines is an Attack on the Medical Profession — Even if it Doesn’t Become Law.” Such legislative ignorance may kill people.
Idaho House Bill 154 would prohibit and make it a legal offense to prescribe/use messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. The result is that if Idaho doctors administer an mRNA vaccine, those professionals could be fined, sent to jail or lose their medical licenses. The legislators in Idaho know very little, if anything, about medicine and/or vaccinations. From session to session, West Virginia’s Legislature has promoted bills to weaken the state’s vaccination requirements for children. So far, the well-informed have prevented such bills from being enacted and there have been no legislative attacks on mRNA vaccines.
The complaints about mRNA vaccines are that they are “too new” or “been rushed through for the COVID-19 pandemic.” JAMA reports that mRNA was discovered in the early 1960s and “mRNA vaccine technology has been in the works for more than 30 years, first in animals and later in humans.”
Obviously, these vaccines were not new when COVID-19 came along. They had been used in HIV and Zika, that mosquito-borne illness that people, especially in Florida, were panicked about just a few years ago. This type of vaccine was also used for the Ebola outbreaks in some African nations in recent years, but since the vaccine was specific to a disease that was not spreading here, Americans lost interest in it.
Going forward, research indicates that mRNA vaccines hold promise for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which sickened many people of all ages this past winter, and for selected cancer treatments. Recently, the Food and Drug Administration permitted investigation of mRNA treatment for melanoma, which may not respond well to traditional chemotherapy. I suspect that anyone diagnosed with melanoma would be delighted to try mRNA therapy.
The most successful of all vaccines is smallpox, as that disease, which killed and disfigured millions until the 1800s, has been eradicated, since 1980, from the human population. The polio vaccine made the greatest impression on me, for as a child I knew that care-free summers weren’t that because that was when polio epidemics occurred. The Salk and Sabin vaccines had snags in their development and implementation but made paralysis from polio and iron lungs things of the past. Vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella, developed in the 1960s, made severe illness and deaths from these childhood illnesses just memories.
Now the anti-vax sentiment, largely pushed by those who distrust anything to do with the government or science, is trying to pass laws about scientific issues they feel strongly about but for which they lack education and comprehension. It’s sad and scary to think that such legislative ignorance may hinder health care and kill Americans.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
