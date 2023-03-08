The 2023 West Virginia Legislature’s session has offered many pieces of legislation that will affect education, especially as many sources have ranked the state’s educational system extremely poor. The Legislature’s recent push for intelligent design to be included in the science curriculum will do nothing to improve education in the state. Essentially, the Legislature is monkeying around with science education.
Senate Bill 619 would permit public schools to teach intelligent design, which the bill describes as “a theory of how the universe and/or humanity came to exist.” In other words, the schools will now be able to teach an alternative theory, which is religious and not scientific. Strangely, as law it will be inserted into Article 5 regarding county boards of education, which until now dealt solely with prohibitions for teachers to change grades and recommendations relating to grade promotions. Intelligent design appears to be a more current approach to teaching creationism, which came to the forefront in American education in 1925 when John Scopes, a substitute teacher, was accused of violating Tennessee’s Butler Act, which made it illegal to teach evolution in Tennessee’s schools.
The highly publicized trial had William Jennings Bryan, a former presidential candidate, defending the fundamentalist position and Clarence Darrow, a noted attorney, defending Scopes’ right to teach evolution.
Some people became so incensed with the idea that humans could have developed from the ape family that Baltimore Sun journalist H.L. Menken, who was covering the trial, gave the name “monkey trial” to the proceedings, which also seemed timely considering the dramatic aspects of the trial. The name has lasted for a century and has a double meaning referring to both evolution and foolishness. The expression “Bible Belt” is also attributed to Menken.
Hoppy Kercheval’s recent column “Science, faith and education” in the Charleston Gazette-Mail addressed his concerns about SB 619. He cited the case of Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District (2005) in which U.S. District Court Judge John E. Jones III, a Republican appointee, ruled that intelligent design is not science, saying, “It has not generated peer-reviewed publications, nor has it been the subject of testing and research.”
Ten different legal cases regarding including creationism and/or intelligent design have been decided in states and the U.S. Supreme Court. The rulings note that both those approaches are religious in nature rather than scientific. In 1968, the Supreme Court ruled in Epperson v. Arkansas that an Arkansas statute that prohibited teaching evolution was invalid, and in 1987, in Edwards v Aguillard, the court said Louisiana’s Creationism Act was unconstitutional.
The basis for these decisions was the establishment clause of the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from establishing a state religion. Creationism and intelligent design are both Christian faith-based theories and therefore they push religion into public schools. Kercheval ended his column saying, “As the Constitution states clearly, people are free to adhere to the faith of their choice (or none at all) but also the government is not going to instruct schoolchildren on a faith-based creation story and pass it off as science. The courts have seen that distinction clearly. So should the West Virginia Legislature.” Yes, the Legislature should not be monkeying around with West Virginia’s science education.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
