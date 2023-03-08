The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2023 West Virginia Legislature’s session has offered many pieces of legislation that will affect education, especially as many sources have ranked the state’s educational system extremely poor. The Legislature’s recent push for intelligent design to be included in the science curriculum will do nothing to improve education in the state. Essentially, the Legislature is monkeying around with science education.

Senate Bill 619 would permit public schools to teach intelligent design, which the bill describes as “a theory of how the universe and/or humanity came to exist.” In other words, the schools will now be able to teach an alternative theory, which is religious and not scientific. Strangely, as law it will be inserted into Article 5 regarding county boards of education, which until now dealt solely with prohibitions for teachers to change grades and recommendations relating to grade promotions. Intelligent design appears to be a more current approach to teaching creationism, which came to the forefront in American education in 1925 when John Scopes, a substitute teacher, was accused of violating Tennessee’s Butler Act, which made it illegal to teach evolution in Tennessee’s schools.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

