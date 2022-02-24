West Virginia’s Legislature looks like it will finally address and hopefully help fix the state’s dilapidated housing crisis. Senate Bill 552, the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, which was announced by State Auditor JB McCuskey recently, seeks to help communities throughout West Virginia take meaningful action to get rid of the state’s plethora of abandoned, decayed and dangerous structures.
A few years ago, I completed three terms on Huntington’s Urban Renewal Authority (HURA). At that time, HURA’s main concerns were how to rehabilitate unsafe and deteriorated buildings that could be saved, but also how to afford to demolish those that were beyond repair. In 2009, after Huntington was granted home rule status, the city began a land bank to address these issues.
But the devil is in the tax lien details. When people abandon their properties or don’t pay their taxes on them, the property is put up for sale at the county’s annual tax lien sale. Then two main types of lien bidders buy the properties. These bidders are public land banks or private investors, often out-of-state professional lien shoppers.
I attended one of these sales some years ago and was distressed to see how some professionals’ deep pockets permit them to snap up the best of the tax lien delinquent properties. The professional lien buyers are motivated by the 1% interest per month paid on the liens, but they usually let the properties go further downhill.
The need for tax lien system reform is not new or lacking in public statements. Way back in 2007, Jim Ross, then the editorial page editor and now the development and opinion editor of this newspaper, wrote, “Selling tax liens on homes destroys neighborhoods.” In 2017, I wrote a column, “State’s tax lien system encourages slum buildings.”
Some new and positive aspects of Senate Bill 552 include the “Auditor’s Office partnering with the West Virginia Housing Development fund to select properties that could encourage teachers, doctors and other essential workers to move to the state, as well as help people who have successfully completed drug recovery rebuild their lives.” An effort to work with property owners in arrears on their taxes is also included.
No city or community alone has the resources to wipe out blighted housing. Huntington reports that in the 2020-2021 year, 119 unsafe and crumbling structures were removed but that 80 properties were still on the list. By now, that list has undoubtedly grown. The auditor indicated that about $30 million would be available to demolish about 10,000 structures statewide in a short time.
The twin problems of older abandoned decaying homes and unpaid taxes is not limited to West Virginia or any state. Communities that have lost population and or industry all experienced similar fates. Older houses often need much care, and people who inherit these properties often move away and leave the homes when they are not easily saleable. Ohio and Michigan have addressed these problems more actively than West Virginia.
Hopefully, the Legislature will work together to pass legislation so that West Virginia will be on the way to solving the long-standing need of fixing the state’s entwined tax lien process and dilapidated housing crisis.