Humans can be so kind, helpful and generous. We frequently care for people and animals in desperate need by giving our time, effort and monies.
Sadly, there is another side to human nature that illustrates cruelty and viciousness beyond belief. This week is the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the WWII Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, located in then German-occupied Poland. This was part of the Holocaust, the years during which six million European Jews were murdered for no reason other than their religion. Auschwitz-Birkenau’s anniversary message must be to treat all people, regardless of their personal identity, with decency and dignity.
Auschwitz-Birkenau was a death camp for over one million men, women, children and babies, where prisoners were starved, beaten, medically experimented upon and put in gas chambers to die. Other large death camps existed, but the Nazis also operated thousands of smaller detention, transit and slave labor camps.
The only reason that most of those arrested and sent to concentration and death camps was their Jewish religion. It did not matter how many centuries their families lived in Germany or what their occupation, education or previous German military service were. Homosexuals, the handicapped, socialists and political opponents also were identified as enemies of the state and sent to the same horrific places.
After losing in WWI, the Germans were unhappy with the harsh sanctions given them resulting in economic difficulties. Starting in the early 1930s, a cunning manipulator devoid of decency, Adolf Hitler, maneuvered his way to power, promising to make Germany flourish again by ridding the country of non-Aryans. People followed him, because he promised what they wanted to hear … that he had a simple way to make their lives easier and their country strong again. It is a tried-and-true siren song.
Few people alive today personally recall WWII and the Holocaust. To many, it’s ancient history. Despite clear data, photos and personal testimony, some even question its authenticity. We must remember it or worse “Charlottevilles” could happen.
During WWII our armed forces valiantly served to keep American freedoms while the Nazis created concentration and death camps. Unfortunately, humans are capable of and often facilitate or excuse dreadful exploits, such as the Holocaust, because it meets their own personal needs.
In 1939 as WWII began, the Germans and Soviet Union signed the Molotov-Ribbentrop non-aggression pact to work together. When Germany attacked the Soviet Union in 1941, the Soviets switched sides and worked with the Allies to defeat Germany, which is how they became liberators of Auschwitz-Birkenau and also ended up creating a communist section of Germany.
On Jan. 27, 1945, about four months before WWII ended in Europe, the Soviet army (now Russian) liberated the last surviving 7,000 desperately ill prisoners from Auschwitz-Birkenau. The photos of the starving people and the unspeakable conditions that they had endured for the war years remain a testament for the need for human decency.
The oldest Holocaust survivor is now 98; the youngest 77. By the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, there will be none. The job of those who live in freedom is to share the message of this poignant 75th anniversary — no person should be denied decency, dignity and freedom because of their personal identity.