Almost every American city or state capitol has statues or plaques commemorating some politician, important person or memorable incident. Huntington has well-appreciated statues or memorials to Collis P. Huntington, “Diamond Teeth” Mary McClain, Carter Godwin Woodson and the Marshall plane crash.
But as Americans have become more polarized and outspoken about past injustices and inequalities, many people are no longer willing to see reminders of hurtful times, while others want to remember their forebearers as they always have. Because memorials do affect those who view them, it would be best if more were like that of Gen. Chuck Yeager at Charleston’s airport. His serves not only as a point of interest, but also has a positive message for all.
An example of how statues and plaques can affect viewers is illustrated by a recent story in this newspaper about Yeager. Nine-year-old Luke Strange Paylor from Calhoun County, West Virginia, first saw Yeager’s statue and plaque and learned about his accomplishments while in the passenger terminal of the Charleston Airport.
Luke and his mother attended Yeager’s funeral last month and when asked why he had come, he responded, “How could I not come here and learn more about him?” Luke was so impressed with Yeager’s successes, that at his young age, he has set goals of attending the Air Force Academy and obtaining an aviation engineering degree. All because he was exposed to a statue and plaque.
America cannot and should not completely eradicate its past, but it can give more acknowledgment to minorities that have been long ignored. West Virginia should have recognized NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson well before the movie “Hidden Figures” became popular.
Beyond statues, some people now seek to change names of schools or even communities, such as Columbus. Recently, the San Francisco School Board announced that it will no longer have schools named for Washington, Lincoln or Roosevelt, even though it was unclear for which President Roosevelt the school was named. Should we cancel February’s Presidents’ Day weekend holiday? After all, it commemorates Lincoln’s birthday on the 12th and Washington’s on the 22nd.
American communities include at least 35 named Lincoln, 31 called Washington, 23 identified as Jefferson and 36 known as Salem, after the Massachusetts witch trials. There is no joy in recalling this incident, but rather that it is part of American history that can teach lessons.
What we do with statues that glorify segregation and slavery remains a source of contention. Mob action is not the answer. Moving statues and plaques, which cause pain to a many, to alternative environments such as museums and parks with appropriate explanations of the pieces, has worked in some places.
Our forefathers, like politicians today, were imperfect and made some decisions that are not acceptable in the 21st century. Erasing Washington or Lincoln’s name on schools will not solve societal problems, but communities benefit when their commemoratives are positive for all. General Chuck Yeager’s statue and plaque remind all Americans that he had “the right stuff.”