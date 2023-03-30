This is a column about little things — many of them. We all have them in our lives; sometimes they are stored away or lost. But when readily available, these little things bring life to wonderful memories.
This story begins at least 25 years ago at one of the spring Dogwood Festivals that was held at the downtown arena. Maury and I were walking through the aisles when he spied a small, clever piece of furniture. It was a wooden printer’s tray, the type used to hold typesetting letters from a bygone era, which had been glued to a small wooden table.
Maury really liked that piece of furniture. I couldn’t see much use for it, but he insisted it was perfect for small objects that we seemed to collect. We placed that table in the living room of our 12th Avenue home and then in our family room when we moved to our condo. It’s been holding some of our favorite memories in clear view for years.
Here’s a sample of the little things that sit in the small sections of the printer’s tray. There’s politics — not today’s politics, but rather campaign buttons that say, “Re-elect Congressman Rahall,” and “Underwood for Governor … A Leader for New Times,” as well as a “Vote TTA — Ride the Bus” button.
There are a variety of medal-type souvenirs, which include one recognizing Marshall University’s School of Art and Design in 2014 when Stone & Thomas was wonderfully repurposed, and also a Pullman Square silver coin with the date 12-12-02. For young people, it’s hard to believe that Pullman Square was not always there.
There’s a Mountain Stage with Larry Groce button and a Huntington Galleries 25th anniversary coin. Do folks remember when the Huntington Museum of Art was called “The Galleries”?
An impressive medal came from the Arthur Weisberg Family Engineering Laboratories. A coin from our trip on the Delta Queen on its last voyage up the Ohio River is special.
Of course, there are more personal items in this wonderful container of memories. My roller skate key for adjusting the front clasp of my childhood skates and a set of jacks, the small multisided objects played as a childhood game, are there. There are locks and keys of varying sizes and shapes of which we have no idea what they once opened. A tag for our 1983 Volvo, the square-shaped one that was described as a “Sherman tank,” reminded us that we hoped this car protected our kids when they learned to drive.
A Cabell County dog tag for 1978-79 had to be Muffin’s. She was our hyperactive $10 dog, described by a friend as a “carnardly.” Her mother was a wire hair terrier and father a golden Lab of sorts; you could hardly tell what she was other than lovable.
There are coins and change from our trips around the world. Many such as those in Brazil and Hong Kong are no longer in use. And then there are reunion tags from our universities, and my ID tag as a contract psychologist for Wayne County Schools.
Initially, I couldn’t see any real use for that printer’s tray table, but all those little objects sitting there for daily viewing bring back big memories.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her current email address is responddm@gmail.com.
