The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This is a column about little things — many of them. We all have them in our lives; sometimes they are stored away or lost. But when readily available, these little things bring life to wonderful memories.

This story begins at least 25 years ago at one of the spring Dogwood Festivals that was held at the downtown arena. Maury and I were walking through the aisles when he spied a small, clever piece of furniture. It was a wooden printer’s tray, the type used to hold typesetting letters from a bygone era, which had been glued to a small wooden table.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her current email address is responddm@gmail.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you