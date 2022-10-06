The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Recently, I found my 20-year-old Herald-Dispatch column that lamented the years of talk, planning and more talk about building Pullman Square, previously known as the Superblock. This project had been discussed well before we moved to Huntington in 1976. Sometimes construction projects take even more years than desired or they deviate from the original plans, but quality construction projects are worth the wait.

Pullman Square officially opened in 2004. Merchants have changed over the years, but the concept of having a reborn 3rd Avenue and downtown was part of the hoped-for design. A quarter of a century ago, this area could be best described as blighted. Every evening after work, as I walked from my office on 4th Avenue to the glass-strewn parking lot on 9th Street and 3rd Avenue, downtown felt like a ghost town. Years later after Pullman Square was in full swing, people sometimes had difficulty finding downtown parking space, even with the new parking garage. While some folks were frustrated by that situation, I saw it as a sign that downtown had come alive.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

