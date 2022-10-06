Recently, I found my 20-year-old Herald-Dispatch column that lamented the years of talk, planning and more talk about building Pullman Square, previously known as the Superblock. This project had been discussed well before we moved to Huntington in 1976. Sometimes construction projects take even more years than desired or they deviate from the original plans, but quality construction projects are worth the wait.
Pullman Square officially opened in 2004. Merchants have changed over the years, but the concept of having a reborn 3rd Avenue and downtown was part of the hoped-for design. A quarter of a century ago, this area could be best described as blighted. Every evening after work, as I walked from my office on 4th Avenue to the glass-strewn parking lot on 9th Street and 3rd Avenue, downtown felt like a ghost town. Years later after Pullman Square was in full swing, people sometimes had difficulty finding downtown parking space, even with the new parking garage. While some folks were frustrated by that situation, I saw it as a sign that downtown had come alive.
KineticPark, now a successful commercial development with an Amazon customer service center, hotels, car dealerships and medical offices, was far from the original goal of a pure technology park. In 2007, Bryan Chambers, writing for this newspaper, reported that a local attorney questioned whether the new “tenants coming into KineticPark are setting the wrong tone for future development.”
This year’s long-anticipated building project is Marshall University’s baseball field. While Marshall and the City of Huntington have raised almost $10 million for this project, the green light for full speed ahead didn’t come on until last week when Gov. Jim Justice committed $13.8 million for the funding to get the job done now. The ballpark’s location places it near other Marshall sports facilities as well close to the former ACF facility, now being rehabilitated for commercial use.
Marshall’s baseball stadium planning has much in common with Pullman Square. It was envisioned for years, but as times changed so did the plans. For ages, Marshall played its home baseball games at the YMCA Kennedy Center, Charleston’s Appalachian Power Park and sometimes even in Beckley.
Baseball teams go back almost a hundred years in Huntington. Jim Casto, a former associate editor of this paper and writing one of his many informative “Lost Huntington” columns, noted that in the early 1930s the local baseball team was the Huntington Boosters. in 1934, they became the Huntington RedBirds, a farm team for the St. Louis Cardinals and remained active until the 1937 flood destroyed their playing field.
Huntington lacked big-name teams until 1990 when then-Mayor Bobby Nelson brought a Chicago Cubs rookie league team to play at St. Clouds Commons. I remember those games well; we hoped that meant a Marshall baseball stadium was on the way. Apparently, the Cubs’ management thought so, too; it didn’t materialize. The Cubs left in 1994.
Major construction projects often take much more time than anticipated, and they transform while in development, but when they are good for the community, the end results are well worth the wait.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
