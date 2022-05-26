First officially observed at Arlington National Cemetery, Memorial Day was designed to commemorate shared national grief following the Civil War. In this age of American angst and anger, it would be desirable to have Memorial Day celebrated with more civility and harmony this year. No holiday, religious message or public speech can make us love our neighbors or accept those with different views, but one day with more unity could help our nation.
Memorial Day was celebrated on May 30 from 1868 until 1970. In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act took effect to give Americans more three-day weekends. Now, the last Monday in May is Memorial Day, designated to remember Americans who sacrificed their lives for our nation. While the holiday is traditionally celebrated with parades and by placing flowers and flags on graves of veterans, picnics, visits to family cemeteries and travel are also part of the holiday.
A cartoon panel of “Pearls Before Swine” by Stephan Pastis that appeared in this newspaper on May 30 last year has a relevant message. In the first panel, a character in a red shirt says, “I’m so angry at your side.” The blue-shirted character responds, “Us? Look at you.” Red shirt continues, “Why can’t you see what you’re doing to this country?” And blue shirt says, “Why can’t you see what you’re doing?”
Red shirt states, “Oh, my God. I can’t even get through to you,” and blue shirt replies, “You don’t even try to listen to me.”
“I don’t even want to live in a country ruled by you morons,” says red shirt and blue retorts, “Tell me about it, jerk.”
They’re silent and quiet for a moment while finding themselves walking through a military cemetery. If you have ever visited one and see the rows and rows of crosses and religious symbols, you know the feeling. It is distressing to realize all those people died protecting our nation so that we Americans can live safely.
As the characters leave cemetery with somber looks, red shirt says, “We can probably do better,” and blue shirt says, “We finally agree.” Cartoons are generally seen as a way to make us laugh, but occasionally, they hit the mark and become a poignant reminder of something important.
Our nation is as politically divided as at any time in my memory, which is a long time. Sadly, we are not likely to come together on issues that deal with abortion, climate change, guns, immigration, public education, race, vaccinations, voting rights and more. We have become more focused on our own personal wants and entitlements and less interested in the views of others. We have lost our ability to compromise and, too often, believe the end justifies the means as long as we win.
Yet, on Memorial Day, which actually falls on May 30 this year, the message of those cartoon characters resonates. For one day, we could be more civil to our fellow Americans as we remember and express thanks for those who gave their lives and health so that our nation could endure. We may never agree on divisive issues, but we could let this Memorial Day be a unifying one.