“I’ve never seen anything like today’s politics!” “State legislatures are so partisan.” Sound familiar? Looking back to the 1920s reveals that today’s times are not unique. Rather, our politics, social views and historical events have many similarities to those seen a century ago.
In 1918, World War I was over and the influenza pandemic of 1918-19 ended soon after. In 2021, our 20-year war in Afghanistan ended and the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic subsided. In both centuries, our nation was tired of internal stresses and other nations’ problems.
In 1922, there was distrust of foreigners, organized labor and liberal reforms. Tax cuts had been enacted, big business was powerful, and conservative values became dominant. Alcohol was seen as a vice. In 1919 the 18th Amendment was passed bringing Prohibition to the country. In 1933, the 21st Amendment was enacted to undo the waves of crime and violence that followed Prohibition. Today, the issue is drugs rather than alcohol.
A century ago, rural areas and those who were not profiting from big business felt alienated, as some of our nation and West Virginia have felt in the past decade. Brittanica.com stated, “Rural areas also provided the base for a Christian fundamentalist movement as farmers and small-town dwellers, who felt threatened and alienated by the rapidly changing cities, fought for moral standards stressing religious orthodoxy.”
In 1920, Huntington’s population was 50,177. The area was growing rapidly, with the 1930s’ population just over 75,000. Last year Huntington’s population was 46,382. The Herald-Dispatch and The Huntington Advertiser, two competing newspapers in the early 1900s, moved into the well-known Herald-Dispatch building on 5th Avenue in 1927; the building was sold in 2021. In 1920, women were first able to vote, and in 1922, 18 West Virginia women ran for school boards and other educational positions; half were elected. Today, only 13.4% of the West Virginia’s Legislature’s members are women, the lowest proportion of any state.
In the 1920s, some rural areas expressed concerns and dislike of public school curriculum. This attitude led to the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial in Tennessee as some parents objected to their children being taught evolution rather than a biblical interpretation of human development. Today, some West Virginia parents’ conservative views have led the Legislature to push private, parochial and home schools at the expense of public schools.
For those feeling that race conflict is a 21st century issue, history reminds us otherwise. Race riots and white supremacist demonstrations were so numerous that the summer of 1919 was known as the “red summer.” Violence and death occurred in over 36 cities and a rural area in Arkansas. The 1921 Tulsa race riot/massacre destroyed the entire section of the African American community known as Greenwood. In 1919, a race riot took place in Morgan County, West Virginia. Two causes are noted: big businesses using African Americans as strike breakers, and on the same day, white men trying to lynch a Martinsburg African American man accused of assaulting a white woman.
Americans have traveled to the moon and can connect to people all over the world in an instant, but today’s state and national politics bear many similarities to the 1920s.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.