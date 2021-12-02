We Americans are a bit spoiled. We want what we want, and we expect it now. Deferred gratification is a thing of the past. This outlook has worked fairly well for decades, but the pandemic has created some supply chain problems, and many are unhappy when their desires are stymied.
Media reports and some store shelves frequently remind us that this year, starting with Halloween, followed by Thanksgiving and into Christmas and other holidays, favorite items and gifts we want to give or hope to receive may not be available. The handwringing about this situation varies from mild to great. But here’s a news alert. Even if this continues or becomes more extensive, a shortage of desired goods will not kill us or holidays. We know that Americans are tougher than that. Here’s why.
First, we’ve been there and lived through it. Possibly, these experiences made us more resilient. I’m not just talking about the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, brought on by our hoarding and selfishness. On March 11, 2020, I returned from vacation (what a wake-up call!) and the next day grocery shopped as was usual after being away for a while. At the supermarket, I observed a man place every package of every brand of toilet paper on the store’s shelves into his grocery cart.
Back in 1973, we had the great gas shortage, when many of us had to make appointments for a fill up and people actually had to decide whether it was worth driving somewhere or whether you would run out of gas. We were inconvenienced and complained. Lives were not ruined. In 1983, the Cabbage Patch dolls were the rage and hard to get. Parents were sure their youngsters would not make it through Christmas without one. But they did.
In my early childhood during World War II, there was a shortage of most everyday products and clothes. Even if you could afford some items, they weren’t available. At times, certain beloved foods such as sugar and coffee were rationed, and bubble gum — a kid’s favorite — couldn’t be found.
Starting in the early 2000s, the concept of “Fear Of Missing Out” (FOMO) appeared. Initially it referred to business and investment activity, meaning that if you didn’t stay on top of all happening around you, others would gain financial advantages. With social media now taking over much of our lives, FOMO has now morphed into emotional and social areas.
It appears that Americans have now extended their FOMO to being able to buy anything and everything that others have. The economics of the pandemic have made this more difficult. Worldwide production of chips for toys and computers, building materials, furniture, sports equipment and more were limited during the heyday of COVID-19 and now are caught in shipping quagmires.
Most of this will be resolved soon, just as the toilet paper crisis was, but in the meantime, some hotly desired items won’t be available in real or virtual stores. Americans are resourceful, and experience says we can learn to deal with it. Shortages of material goods won’t kill us or the holiday season.