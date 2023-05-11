Mother’s Day, this coming Sunday, has been an American tradition since 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed it as the second Sunday in May. In 1907, Anna Jarvis, who had a special service to honor her mother at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, is credited for starting this holiday.
It is wonderful to honor mothers, but not all mothers are wonderful. Not all women are ready for that tough 24/7 job. With recent legislation in many states to deny abortions for any reason, Mother’s Day is a good time to look at the foster care situation in West Virginia and the and nation and the law of unintended consequences.
Foster care was originally envisioned as a temporary placement for children when their home was deemed unsafe for them. Sadly, temporary is often a very long time, and the American foster care is basically rotten. It’s been that way for years; just ask those who’ve been in foster care. A small number of kids have been lucky because they were placed with caring families or in well-run group homes.
But too many foster home experiences are abominable. As a psychologist, I worked with Child Protective Services in Cabell and Wayne counties for decades and at Cammack Children’s Center. Some things became clear. All children wish they had decent mothers. The kids will make excuses for awful things their mothers do to them and often try to return to their mothers’ care, regardless of past treatment.
Data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation indicate that in recent years close to 400,000 American children were in foster care with about 30% between the ages of 1 and 5; 7% were babies. West Virginia had more than 6,000 youth in foster care at the beginning of this year; about one-third were teenagers. The West Virginia Legislature is revamping the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), especially since it has done so miserably in caring for the state’s most vulnerable children.
Every state has a problem with foster care, which currently is often being supplied by relatives, especially grandparents. In past years, states have been reluctant to pay family members for caring for a neglected or abused child. The benefits of formalizing and paying for family fostering have become more obvious.
Now for the law of unintended consequences, which illustrates that plans for a desired goal sometimes accomplish an undesired one. Many states, including West Virginia, have made safe abortions illegal. Those with financial resources have options; those without will be mothers. Many women who did not want to be pregnant will find themselves mothering an unwanted baby.
The religious leader who once scolded me because he was certain that once a mother saw her newborn, she’d love the child, obviously had not seen unwanted, neglected or abused children like those of us who have worked in the child health fields. The unintended consequence is that in the next few years, more women will give birth to infants that are not wanted, child abuse and neglect will increase and the need for foster homes will expand.
Meanwhile, to those who have or have had wonderful mothers, Sunday will be a perfect day to celebrate their presence or memory.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.