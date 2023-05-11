The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mother’s Day, this coming Sunday, has been an American tradition since 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed it as the second Sunday in May. In 1907, Anna Jarvis, who had a special service to honor her mother at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia, is credited for starting this holiday.

It is wonderful to honor mothers, but not all mothers are wonderful. Not all women are ready for that tough 24/7 job. With recent legislation in many states to deny abortions for any reason, Mother’s Day is a good time to look at the foster care situation in West Virginia and the and nation and the law of unintended consequences.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you