There are some things in life that everyone needs; a good mother is one. It’s difficult to describe what makes a good mother, as every mother is different and even appears so to each of her children. Yet somehow we all know that a mother should love, care for and protect her children from infancy throughout life. In doing this, mothers often have special sayings.
Thirty years ago, I found a full-page Lord & Taylor Department Store (now out of business) advertisement in the New York Times celebrating Mother’s Day by listing some wonderful traditional “Mom” comments. Here are some of those sayings that may bring back memories on this Mother’s Day.
“Sit up straight. Cover you mouth when you yawn. Don’t play with your food. Let me help you with that. Just do your best. Sleep tight. I’ll give you to the count of ten. This might hurt a little. I love you just the same. I know you can do it. You’re too young. You’re too old.” Annoyingly, the last two could be used for similar circumstances.
Rhetorical questions that mothers ask that don’t require answers, may also sound familiar. “What were you thinking?” was and is a classic. “Would you jump off a bridge if everyone else did?” seems to be less popular today but was a favorite in my youth. “What have you done with your hair?” and “You call this clean?” no longer have the same potency, but “You’ll always be my baby. I’m never too busy for you and I love you no matter what” still show a mother’s love.
Two sayings reflect ongoing social changes. “Your father and I need to discuss this,” reminds us that two-parent families were the norm for the 20th century. Parents had to work together, or the children would figure out how to play one parent against the other.
The final saying, “Call me when you get there!” and the accompanying drawing of a dial phone, truly illustrates the tremendous societal change in 30 years. No one uses a dial phone today, and few young people are instructed to “call when you get there.” My generation did, but often used a special plan.
Believe it or not, long-distance phone calls once were very expensive, and saving money was then in vogue. So, to let your mom know you had arrived safely at your destination, you placed a collect call to your home number. In doing so, the telephone operator (yes, there were real people handling phone calls) would ring your mom’s number and ask if she would accept (pay for) a call from you. By prearrangement, your mother would know you had arrived safely and refuse to pay for the collect call.
Today, with texts, social media, email and whatever, staying in touch with mom is a snap. So, on this Mother’s Day, if you’re fortunate enough to have a mother who can be reached by phone, give her a call (better than a text) and tell her you love her, and she can tell you the same.