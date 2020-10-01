The day after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG to almost everyone now) died, I received an email from one of my two BFFs from my kindergarten class. She included a link to news of RBG’s death with information about her niece who was one of the co-directors of the Academy- Award nominated documentary, “RBG.”
The expression “six degrees of freedom” suggests that any two people can be connected within six personal contacts, but my friend’s email reminded me that it only took three for me to connect with RBG.
Yet, I, and many others, have felt a close connection to this amazing woman even though we never met. She deserves my personal thanks in at least two separate spheres. Her legal decisions helped level the playing field for women, and she showed that you can be close friends with someone who holds diametrically opposite political views.
Despite the fact that RBG graduated first in her class from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School and received a Columbia Law School degree with stellar grades, when she applied for positions with law firms, she was rejected solely because she was a woman.
That was America in the mid-1960s. About that time, I applied to a graduate psychology program in Chicago. Invited for an interview with the departmental chairman, I was hopeful. Foolish me. First, the interviewer noted that while my Graduate Record Exam (GRE) scores were fine for men, women needed higher scores, since they would end up being mothers and never working. Then, he asked the killer questions, “Do you have children, and are you planning on having more?”
By the 1980s, many believed the traditional bias against women was receding. Margaret Thatcher was leading Britain’s government, and 20 women were elected to Congress. Wrong again.
After hosting a Rotary exchange student in 1983 and starting a psychology practice with a colleague here in 1985, it seemed like a good time to join the Huntington Rotary. The Rotary president informed us that women were not eligible for membership. In 1989, Rotary International removed this restriction.
Since her appointment to the Supreme Court in 1993, RBG’s decisions improved the lives of millions of women. I loved her reasoning why she led the 1996 case for Virginia Military Institute (VMI) to admit women. She said, “While Virginia serves the state’s sons, it makes no provision whatever for her daughters. That is not equal protection.” Justice Antonin Scalia dissented in the 7-1 decision.
Justice Scalia, who died in 2016, was a close personal friend of RBG’s. They shared a love of opera, family times together and even an elephant ride in India. Although they have left us, the liberal RBG and conservative Scalia pair remind us that strong red and blue political differences do not doom friendship and civility. Is anybody listening?
We are all better for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s service on SCOTUS, and I am personally thankful for her rulings and behaviors that define an example of humanity at its best.