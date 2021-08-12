We are all sick and tired, literally and figuratively, of COVID-19. Over 600,000 Americans have died; more have been hospitalized, sickened, lost their jobs, homes and social lives. Everyone wants their pre-pandemic lives back. This month, I hope to finally hug my grandchildren who live hundreds of miles away.
The course of this disease, as well as the changing scientific advice to best protect everyone, is frustrating. Yet, because this virus changes, prevention and treatment guidance will change. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not being capricious when it changes its recommendations, but rather reflects new data, especially from the delta variant. To end this pandemic, sooner rather than later, more people need to be vaccinated; that advice hasn’t changed. Those annoying masks and social distancing are advised again because of the highly contagious new variant.
Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, have done a fine job encouraging West Virginians to get vaccinated. Yet, it’s clear that money, big expensive trucks or other inducements have not convinced enough residents to accept the vaccine even though almost 3,000 West Virginians have died from this virus. Unfortunately, at the end of July, West Virginia joined Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming in having fewer than 40% of residents vaccinated. It wouldn’t hurt to be more like Vermont, a state much like ours, where about 70% have had their shots. In the last two weeks of the July, West Virginia reported over 2,000 active cases; at the beginning of the month there were under 1,000.
Our nation conquered polio, but it included trial and error. First, the Salk killed-virus vaccine had some breakthrough cases. The Sabin live virus vaccine followed and also had some complications. Many folks over age 60 remember the mass sugar cubes immunizations. Now a refined killed polio vaccine works well; the last polio case to originate in the U.S. was in 1979.
To the credit of both presidents during this pandemic, we should have been able to control or conquer this virus by this point in time. Donald Trump pushed for “warp speed development” of the vaccine, and Joe Biden continues to push for “shots in arms.” This virus doesn’t give a hoot if you are Democrat, Republican or Independent.
Last month, a massive Fourth of July party on Cape Cod taught us an important new lesson in that large numbers of fully vaccinated people could catch and transmit the virus even though they were very unlikely to need hospitalization or die from it. Many unvaccinated people became extremely ill or needed hospitalization.
More than 164 million Americans are fully vaccinated with few problematic side effects. This fact and the large numbers of new hospitalizations in areas with low vaccination rates now appear to encourage immunizations in some who have been vaccine-hesitant or waiting to see how others fared.
When the situation changes, it’s time to adapt. To minimize the effects of the delta COVID-19 variant and control the virus’ spread, more people need to be vaccinated until we at least reach herd immunity.