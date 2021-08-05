New energy sources are coming to West Virginia, this region, the nation and even the world whether we like it or not. Using economic and realistic models, businesses are zeroing in on electric vehicles, solar power, wind turbines and more as mainstays for their future energy plans. Profits are their motivating factor. Sure, there will be coal in the mix, but it will not be West Virginia’s economic engine as it was through the middle of the 20th century. It does not matter which political party is in power; coal will no longer be king.
Recently, American Electric Power (AEP), the parent company of Appalachian Power, which provides electric power to this area, announced that 14 utility companies that operate in 29 states and Washington, D.C., plan to have many electric vehicle (EV) charging stations throughout their service areas so that people will be able to drive long distances without difficulty recharging. A friend in my age range, not the cohort likely to try new devices, is thrilled with her Nissan Leaf.
Two statements that appeared in this newspaper make it clear that, whether you want them or not, EVs are in your future. One stated that “Every major car maker has announced production of EVs for every lifestyle — from pickup trucks to performance cars” and the other that “AEP has committed to replacing its 2,300 cars and light-duty tricks with EV models by 2030.”
AEP is not making these plans and changes out of the goodness of their heart, but to raise its revenues. Charging stations are not likely to be free but rather a source of income. This raises an interesting question regarding gas pipelines, which politicians have been fighting over for years. Will some be outdated before they are online?
To further remind us that “the times they are a-changing,” an article in this paper by Fred Pace described the recently completed solar project for Coalfield Development’s West Edge Factory in Huntington, which once housed Corbin’s clothing factory. While Solar Holler has been installing solar panels on houses and businesses for some time, this was different because as a nonprofit group it needed a grant to achieve the same results for itself. And yes, AEP is involved here, too, as a spokesperson for Solar Holler noted: “We have been working with AEP to make sure our power is going into their grid and it’s being metered correctly.”
Brandon Dennison, Coalfield Development CEO, remarked, “If you would have told me back when Coalfield started in 2010 that of all the different businesses we started, our solar enterprise would be one of the fastest growing, I would have laughed you off.”
Sources of energy continue to change, and as the Wall Street Journal reported in 2019, “The U.S. consumed more renewable energy than coal for the first time since 1880.” EVs, solar power and newer forms of energy will not be without glitches, but like it or not, new energy sources are here and going to be part of our everyday lives even in coal country.