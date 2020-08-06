Welcome to the weirdest August anyone can recall. This is the month that most young people return to their school buildings, but 2020 “educational experiences” will be atypical.
Now, social distancing is the major concern regarding school buildings, but when the coronavirus is tamed, our community needs to move forward with updated school buildings.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, Cabell County will hold a special election for a 15-year, $87 million-dollar bond issue. Even in this pandemic, whether you are pro or con the bond issue, there is no excuse for not voting.
But first, there are two primary reasons why residents should support this school bond for good, new and updated educational facilities. First, our children deserve comfortable, safe and appropriate learning environments for the 21st century. Second, good school buildings and educational planning are valuable whether or not your children attend them because quality schools reflect the community’s investment in its youth.
Forty-four years ago when my husband was recruited to help start the new Marshall medical school, one of our first concerns was the quality of the Huntington-area public schools for our children, ages 13, 9 and 6. Before we made the decision to move here or bought a house, I visited with Bob Griffis, then Cabell County associate superintendent, to learn more about the schools’ curriculum and buildings. Over the years, many Cabell County school structures from that time period have been replaced.
Here is information to limit excuses for not voting. If you are comfortable voting in person, you can vote on Aug. 22 at your usual precinct; do check that there are no last-minute changes due to COVID-19. To vote at your convenience, early voting runs from Aug. 7 through 19 at the Cabell County Courthouse and Milton City Hall.
If you are like my husband and me, way past the “spring chicken” stage of life and concerned about exposure to COVID-19, then call 304-526-8625, the county clerk’s office, to request an absentee ballot. When you receive your ballot request form, fill it out and mark the first line indicating health reasons. Mail the request form in the stamped, addressed return envelope before Aug. 17 so that your ballot can be sent to you quickly and you can return it before election day.
The school bond that was passed in 2006 to build and update middle schools and Southside Elementary will be retired in 2021. The 2020 bond plan is to build or renew five elementary schools reaching from Meadows to Milton and update both high schools as well as the Career Technical Center. No schools will be closed or consolidated.
Opening schools this fall will be confusing and stressful, but eventually, COVID-19 will be under control and our youth can return to their traditional educational settings. Meanwhile, there’s no excuse for not voting on Cabell County’s 2020 bond issue.