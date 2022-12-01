One of the few things Americans agree on is that pandemic school closures caused many children to lose basic learning skills, especially in math and reading. Children living in poverty, dysfunctional homes and those with special needs felt the brunt of this. While some parents and educators suggest that the damage done to these children is irreparable, various studies and personal cases indicate that this is not always so.
As these reports of long-lasting educational damage were being publicized, I heard from a high school classmate who published her life history, “Ricki’s Story,” on Amazon. If you want to talk about interrupted schooling and family trauma, Ricki’s is a case in point. She illustrates that although horrific things happened to her family in her childhood, and her schooling involved three changes of country and languages, it did not doom her to a dreadful life.
Born in Zagreb, Croatia (then Yugoslavia), Ricki lived with her parents and younger sister. Her father and his brother ran a shoe store. In 1941 the Nazis arrived and confiscated her father’s store. Their large extended family tried to flee, but Ricki’s immediate family and her uncle’s family with two little boys were caught and imprisoned at a Nazi “collection” center.
Two adult sisters, Catholic neighbors of Ricki’s family, risked their lives arranging a daring rescue of the four Jewish children from the “collection” center and reunited the children with relatives who had not been caught by the Nazis. Ricki’s parents were killed in different concentration camps.
Ricki’s relatives escaped to Italy, where Ricki started school, learning Italian. They moved around Italy, depending on bombings. By 1947, the extended family came to the United States and briefly lived with their grandfather, who had immigrated to my hometown in 1939. Ricki remembers attending fourth grade there but was embarrassed by her lack of English.
The family was required to leave the United States to wait for visas; they moved to Quito, Ecuador, where Ricki learned Spanish. In 1949, after seeing war up close, eight years of wandering and the death of both of her parents, Ricki and her extended family returned to my hometown, where she graduated from high school with my class.
Living through the pandemic has been tough on everyone, especially kids, but many who work in the field of mental health and education now say that some children are making better than expected academic progress if they receive extra help and have supportive environments. Research on childhood trauma shows that children who have weathered major stresses in childhood often develop good skills for adverse situations in adulthood.
In this season of love and celebration, Ricki’s story should also remind us of that people have the choice of being extremely kind or horrendously cruel.
Ricki has been happily married, raised two successful children, held good jobs, finished college later in life and teaches various forms of dance. Ricki’s traumatic childhood experiences and lack of consistent schooling illustrates that children are quite resilient. While some pandemic-era children may have educational difficulties, not all children will suffer irreparable academic damage from missing in-person education for two years.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.