One of the few things Americans agree on is that pandemic school closures caused many children to lose basic learning skills, especially in math and reading. Children living in poverty, dysfunctional homes and those with special needs felt the brunt of this. While some parents and educators suggest that the damage done to these children is irreparable, various studies and personal cases indicate that this is not always so.

As these reports of long-lasting educational damage were being publicized, I heard from a high school classmate who published her life history, “Ricki’s Story,” on Amazon. If you want to talk about interrupted schooling and family trauma, Ricki’s is a case in point. She illustrates that although horrific things happened to her family in her childhood, and her schooling involved three changes of country and languages, it did not doom her to a dreadful life.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

