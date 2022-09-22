The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Banning of controversial books and ideas is not new. After all, in 1616 Galileo was banned for saying the Earth revolves around the sun. As literacy increased, so did the desire by those in power to keep new ideas from the masses.

“The Wizard of Oz” was a candidate for banning in the 1950s, but the real impetus to ban or censor books in libraries and schools began about 25 years later. By 1982, book banning became so extensive that the American Library Association chose the last week of September as Banned Book Week. This year Banned Book Week is observed this week.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.

