Banning of controversial books and ideas is not new. After all, in 1616 Galileo was banned for saying the Earth revolves around the sun. As literacy increased, so did the desire by those in power to keep new ideas from the masses.
“The Wizard of Oz” was a candidate for banning in the 1950s, but the real impetus to ban or censor books in libraries and schools began about 25 years later. By 1982, book banning became so extensive that the American Library Association chose the last week of September as Banned Book Week. This year Banned Book Week is observed this week.
Banning books never ends well and is nothing to celebrate, but the American public could observe it by reading a banned book this week. The American Library Association (no doubt a wild and subversive group!) reminds the American public of the importance of access to all sorts of entertainment, ideas and information through books and media. Cabell County is so fortunate to have an extensive library system, including the brand new Barboursville library, and to have had Judy Rule’s professional library guidance for a half-century.
In recent years, many banned books dealt with current social and emotional concerns. LGBTQ+ issues, sexuality, race, religion, drugs and mental health are the issues most likely to engender calls for bans. Some people fear exposing young people to these topics via the printed page. The irony is that TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat and newer social media constantly bring these “taboo” topics to their viewers without requiring any reading skills.
West Virginia has had its run of book banning over the years. The mid 1970s Charleston-area book protests brought dissension and unflattering attention, as did Tamarack’s refusal to sell Lee Maynard’s “Crum” and the Nitro High School parents who wanted Pat Conroy’s novels removed from an AP English class. At least bright students won that battle.
One of the most banned books, J.D. Salinger’s 1951 “The Catcher in the Rye,” was objected to because “excessive vulgar language, sexual scenes and things concerning moral issues.” Seven decades later, that seems tame.
Here’s a small selection of well-known banned books; some are considered classics. They include John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath,” Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies,” D.H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” and even Jeanette Walls’ best-selling “The Glass Castle,” which the author discussed at the Ohio River Festival of Books in Huntington some years ago. Those seeking to keep young minds safe from bad ideas sought to ban J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series because it promoted magic. I always thought that any book that could get children to read was magic. To really protect little children, some wanted Dav Pilkey’s “Captain Underpants” censored as it could “encourage disruptive behavior.”
Reading a banned book would be ideal this week. There are so many good choices available at libraries. But if you won’t have a chance to do so, at least make sure all children have a chance to read books that open their minds and futures. Book banning never ends well.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch opinion page. Her email address is dwmufson@comcast.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.