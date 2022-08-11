Recently, I heard people discussing what life will be like in one hundred years. Would we live on another planet? Will our land and oceans change drastically? Would China dominate the world? The varied ideas made me wonder how those who lived a century ago envisioned life in 2022. Internet searching showed that on May 7, 1922, the New York Herald Magazine Section published an article, “What the World Will be Like in a Hundred Years,” by W. L. George, a 40-year-old English novelist.
Among the things George envisioned were “A world in which commercial flying will have become entirely commonplace, reducing the separation of America and Europe to eight hours and whose passenger steamers and railroads will have consequently fallen into obsolescence.” He also predicted that “Wireless telegraphy and wireless telephone will have crushed the cable system.”
He predicted that “coal will take a distant backseat to the tides, the sun and radium and it may also be that atomic energy will be harnessed.” As much as those in Appalachia do not want coal to take a back seat, George’s prediction is reality. In discussing the cinema, he thought that “the figures on the screen will not only move, but they will have their natural colors and speak with ordinary voices.”
Regarding the status of women, George was ahead of the times and a feminist. He thought, “All positions will be open to them, and a great many women will have risen high. The year 2022 will probably see a large number of women in Congress, a great many on the judicial bench, many in civil service posts and perhaps some in the President’s Cabinet.” This prediction seemed impossible just two years after the 18th amendment was ratified giving women the right to vote. “It is practically certain that in 2022 nearly all women will have discarded that idea that they are primarily ‘makers of men’ ... Most fit women will then be following an individual career.”
His concept of living spaces may still be futuristic. He envisioned many people occupying modular homes in multi-story buildings and had “a vision of walls, furniture and hangings made of more or less compressed paper mache all gathered in climate-controlled cities.” He thought “synthetic” foods, in pill form, would be common. Some of the astronauts’ foods are in this category, and Americans’ enthusiasm for vitamin pills supports George’s ideas.
George believed there would be less frequent and more limited wars, but also suggested “that those wars to come will be made horrible beyond my conception by new poison gases, inextinguishable flames and lightproof smoke clouds … in those wars, the airplane bomb will seem as out of date as is today the hatchet.”
One of his inaccurate predictions was of “a great liberalism of mind.” He saw Americans coming together, no longer just intent on making money and, “The American from Key West and American from Seattle will be much the same kind of man.” Our country’s “melting pot” concept has not had the success George envisioned.
George’s 1922 view of today’s world is fascinating and makes us wonder what life will be like in 2122. Any predictions?
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
