Regardless of the changing laws of governments and religions, abortion has been recorded since 1500 B.C. Outlawing abortion may impede it but will not stop it.
West Virginia now joins a number of conservative states rewriting abortion laws to make it almost impossible to obtain a legal abortion. House Bill 4004 will certainly become law.
This proposed bill, banning abortions after 15 weeks and carrying penalties for doctors who perform them, does not allow for exceptions of rape or incest. A few years ago, a 35-year-old Cabell County man was charged with impregnating and arranging for an abortion for an 11-year-old girl related to him; initially he only received probation. With today’s legislation, that child would be forced to carry the perpetrator’s baby to term. As I’ve said many times, we don’t really care about children that are already here; we care most about them in utero.
In the 1960s, legal and safe abortions were unavailable in this country. Our nation was so controlling about sex and reproduction that until 1965 it was illegal to sell or buy birth control products in Connecticut. In the past, regardless of their health or situation, poor women and those from minority groups had little choice when faced with an unwanted pregnancy. When I was a teenager, “back alley” and “coat hangers” were the words most often heard when discussing terminating a pregnancy. Women from well-off families could and did travel to foreign countries where abortion was legal.
West Virginia’s 15-week abortion bill is similar to Mississippi’s, but it’s not clear if it carries the same onerous inclusions of the Texas abortion law, which offers bounties to citizens who report on those involved in abortion activities. It is ominous that both communist and Nazi governments encouraged reporting on friends and family when their nations’ rules were violated. Historical data also note that in nations preparing for war, some governments seek to increase population to either fight or replace those who will die.
Abortion, legally available in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade in 1973, has not been unrestricted. Most abortions took place in the first trimester. If the goal is to decrease abortions, then education and availability about birth control options should be a primary goal. A study at Washington University over a decade ago indicated that where free birth control was offered, abortion rates decreased 62% to 78%.
Last Saturday, this newspaper carried multiple notices from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources of terminations of parental rights of minor children. These are our state’s children whose parents cannot or will not care for them now. With our state’s new abortion law, more children born to poor, sick, isolated and abused women will join that list in the future. While the new legislation makes medical abortions for any reason virtually impossible in West Virginia, history informs us that outlawing abortion will impede but not stop it.