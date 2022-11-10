The elections are over, but some final election decisions will take more time or be contested. The only result that is totally predictable is that some voters and candidates will be joyful, while others will be filled with angst. Considering the highly emotional political mood of the country and possible negative behaviors, the nation could benefit from rational advice — not from me or current politicians, but from some past presidents’ words of wisdom. Many of these statements are as true today as in the past.
George Washington said, “Laws made by common consent must not be trampled by individuals; the constitution is a guide which I shall never abandon and guard against the imposters of pretended patriotism.” Patriotism can take many forms, but none of them should destroy the nation or the people in it.
Andrew Jackson, the seventh president, stated, “Any man worth his salt will stick up for what he believes right, but it takes a slightly better man to acknowledge instantly and without reservation that he is in error.” Jackson had conflicts with many, but at least he understood that even opinionated folks needed to be strong enough to admit being wrong. Little-known ninth President William Henry Harrison, who died 31 days after being inaugurated, said, “There is nothing more corrupting, nothing more destructive of the noblest and finest feelings of our nature, than the exercise of unlimited power.” Examples of unlimited power in China, Russia, Iran and Cuba reinforce this statement.
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president, offered sage advice in many areas, but his comment, “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law” is as timely as ever. Was he fearful of a Jan. 6 event? Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt, the 26th president, said, “To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” Our nation often assumes a façade of morality, but then we end up admiring those who seem to have lost their moral compass.
Fortieth President Ronald Reagan stated, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction.” Many Americans are concerned about that right now. Thirty-fourth President Dwight D. Eisenhower had, perhaps, the most relevant advice. This Republican president, a great World War II military leader, was admired by both sides of the aisle. He had led the fight for democracy against totalitarian regimes and saw firsthand what havoc demagoguery could bring. His view that “mob rule cannot be allowed to override the decisions of the court” is still timely. His statement, “Extremes to the right and to the left of any political dispute are always wrong” makes me wonder what he would say about American politics today. Perhaps his most salient advice is “Never let yourself be persuaded that any one great man, any one leader, is necessary to the salvation of America.”
The presidents quoted here remind us that our form of government could perish if we are not careful, mob rule is not compatible with democracy, and no one person can save this nation. As our country adjusts to the political changes that this election brings, past presidential words of wisdom ring true.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
