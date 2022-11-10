The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The elections are over, but some final election decisions will take more time or be contested. The only result that is totally predictable is that some voters and candidates will be joyful, while others will be filled with angst. Considering the highly emotional political mood of the country and possible negative behaviors, the nation could benefit from rational advice — not from me or current politicians, but from some past presidents’ words of wisdom. Many of these statements are as true today as in the past.

George Washington said, “Laws made by common consent must not be trampled by individuals; the constitution is a guide which I shall never abandon and guard against the imposters of pretended patriotism.” Patriotism can take many forms, but none of them should destroy the nation or the people in it.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

