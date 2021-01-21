Two weeks after the unimaginable Jan. 6 attack on Congress and a day after our 46th president was inaugurated, Americans remain distraught and divided regarding our government’s functioning. Our nation has had more than its share of horrific violence, but this event and its rationale were beyond most people’s comprehension. Americans believed that having a violent and destructive mob storm the halls of Congress was not in our DNA. We erroneously thought that such behavior belonged to banana republics.
Today, our nation needs many things, but wisdom and guidance from American presidents who have lived through challenging and dangerous times offer a good start. Here is a sampling.
George Washington (1789-1797), our nation’s founding father, said, “Laws made by common consent must not be trampled by individuals; the constitution is a guide which I shall never abandon and guard against the impostures of pretended patriotism.” Those ransacking the halls of Congress were not patriots.
Thomas Jefferson (1801-1809) said, “Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom and he who knows best knows how little he knows.” Republican Abraham Lincoln (1861-1865), probably our most revered president, reminds us, “There is no grievance that is a fit object of redress by mob law” and “My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope on earth.” He understood his country’s present and future.
Republican Theodore Roosevelt (1901-1909) said, “To educate a man in mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society.” Democratic President Harry Truman (1945-1953) said, “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” He also illustrated our nation’s politics saying, “You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.”
Republican Ronald Reagan (1981-1989) noted that, “Freedom is never more than one generation from extinction,” while Democrat John F. Kennedy (1961-1963) said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.”
Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower (1953-1961), probably best known for his World War II military leadership and driving force in establishing our nation’s interstate highway system, provided multiple messages that resonate today. Enforcing the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that desegregated schools required him to call out the National Guard and the Army to permit black students to go to school in Little Rock, Arkansas. Not enthusiastic about the Court’s decision, but law-respecting, Eisenhower said, “Our enemies are gloating over this incident and using it everywhere to misrepresent our nation.” He added, “Mob rule cannot be allowed to override the decisions of the courts.”
Additional judicious statements from Eisenhower include, “Extremes to the right and to the left of any political dispute are always wrong” and “Never let yourself be persuaded that any one Great Man, any one leader, is necessary to the salvation of America.”
Presidential wisdom is not limited to any political party, these former presidents or their statements. Yet, if Americans understand and accept these messages so needed today, our nation will benefit.