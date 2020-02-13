Presidents’ Day falls on Feb. 17th this year, giving Americans an official mid-winter holiday weekend. In my youth, we celebrated actual birthdays of Lincoln, on the 12th, and Washington, on the 22nd. Today, their birthdays serve a different purpose. Note an internet comment: “In addition to honoring our great leaders, Presidents’ Day weekend happens to be one of the best times of the year to shop mattress and big furniture items.”
Last July 4th , I highlighted some facts about our first seven presidents, with much information taken from last year’s Herald-Dispatch’s “A Salute to the American Presidents.” The same source is helpful in taking a closer look at the three presidents who governed from 1913 to 1923. Some of their actions and choices remind us that though the players and times change, many of the conflicts remain.
Republican William H. Taft, our 27th president from 1909-1913, was well-educated and politically involved but was considered a “reluctant” president. Outgoing Republican President Teddy Roosevelt talked him into running for president. Taft’s initial goal was to reduce tariffs, but instead, Congress raised them. More conflicts during his term resulted in a big split with some Republicans joining Democrats. Taft was nominated for re-election in 1912, but Teddy Roosevelt left the Republican Party for the “Progressives” and also was nominated.
Splitting the Republican party resulted in the election of Democrat Woodrow Wilson, 1913-21. Perhaps Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), understands this history lesson well and keeps ultra-tight control on his party. Wilson worked to reform tariff laws and enact the Federal Reserve program.
Wilson was a strong supporter of the League of Nations, the forerunner of the United Nations, and signed the declaration of war for World War I because he was convinced it was a “war to end all wars.” He was unhappy when the Republican Congress refused to ratify the Treaty of Versailles, which ended the war.
After Democrat Wilson’s eight years in office, Republican Warren G. Harding, 1921-1923 was elected. He promised to get the country back to normal after WWI and was thought to support the League of Nations; he took the opposite approach after election. Well supported by the Republican Congress, he put high tariffs in place, cut taxes and sought strong restrictions on immigration. Doesn’t 1920 have an eerie similarity to 2020? Harding died after only two years in office, and the Teapot Dome, a major scandal involving government corruption and the oil industry, erupted soon after.
In 1921, Congress enacted restrictive immigration laws. Known as the Emergency Quota Act, its goal was to stop immigration from eastern and southern Europe. To enforce this, non-citizens seeking to enter the U.S. first had to obtain a visa before they stepped foot into the country. Did you think Trump’s new immigration requirement was novel? The 1921 immigration act stayed in place until 1965, when immigrants’ skills and relatives living in the U.S. were given more weight.
So, as we Americans celebrate Presidents’ Day, buy mattresses and more, we should remember that a century ago, presidents and Congress had great conflicts on tariffs, trade, taxes and international relations. And the 1921 immigration act reminds us that we never liked immigrants who didn’t look and act like former immigrants already living here.