Some Americans really believed it, while others just hoped that President Obama’s election was a signal that our nation had overcome its ingrained racial biases. Yet, a dozen years after Obama’s resounding election, it’s obvious that racism is alive and enduring in America. For our nation’s future, we must change that.
The violence and senseless destruction in Minneapolis and other American cities this past week are reprehensible. Yet, in the light and heat of the fires and rage, it is beyond time to ask why our nation and those with authority too frequently treat people of color unfairly and harshly.
Seeing a white police officer crush George Floyd, an African American, to death while pleading for his breath must make this nation cringe. But this is not solely a police problem; most officers are good people. What killed Mr. Floyd and so many other innocent African Americans is our nation’s attitude that accepts and encourages racial hatred toward people of color.
Can white folks imagine the fear and anxiety that plagues African Americans as they go about ordinary activities? Would white people expect to be shot dead as they jogged in their neighborhood, slept in their own home, arrested while covering CNN news or have the police called while birdwatching in New York City’s Central Park?
Many white Americans claim that African Americans must pull themselves up by their bootstraps. Given our American history, it is clear that such bootstraps were not accessible to most African Americans.
Slavery made the playing field of success not only unlevel, but also inhuman. Until 1864, African American marriages were not recognized and biracial ones not until 1967. Not exactly encouragement for family stability. Reconstruction following the Civil War, 1865-1877, was supposed to reunite our war-torn nation and give former slaves opportunities for education and freedom. No matter how hard African Americans tried to fit in in the early 20th century, welcome mats were sorely limited.
During the COVID-19 stay-at-home time, Kentucky Educational TV aired a three-part series on World War I. The series noted two aspects of racial inequality that are rarely discussed.
President Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921) considered forward-looking for advocating the League of Nations, the forerunner of today’s United Nations, held back African Americans’ progress by instituting segregation in the nation’s capital and government jobs.
The series also highlighted New York’s 369th infantry regiment, an all African American World War I fighting unit revered for bravery and its European military successes. The soldiers returned home post-war to find that their sacrifices did not gain their anticipated acceptance or progress in social, educational or work environments.
In 1919, the summer after the war ended, a time of economic turmoil and the flu pandemic’s end, race riots and lynchings were epidemic. It was known as “The Red Summer.” Racial violence occurred in at least two dozen cities, with Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Elaine, Arkansas, among the worst. These violent conflicts still continue: Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921; Lost Angeles (Watts), 1965; Ferguson, Missouri; 2014 and more.
There is no excusing mayhem, looting and burning buildings. Yet, it is high time for Americans and this nation’s leaders to remedy the injustices that African Americans face daily. This rioting will end; it would be better if America’s racism did, too.