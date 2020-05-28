An article that appeared in this paper last week, “Distancing earlier could have saved 36K lives,” led me to some far-flung thoughts about American life during this pandemic.
The article’s gist was that if we had started distancing by March 8 instead of the 15th, we would have saved lives.
These dates hit home for me, as on March 8 Maury and I disembarked from a lovely and thankfully healthy Caribbean cruise. If we had known that such a serious health crisis was on the horizon, I doubt we would have sailed away. No such information was available to the public in February.
My random thoughts include:
Governmental leadership is amiss. We should have had an organized federal response to a national problem. States should not have been competing with other states for scarce resources. Our president should not advocate unproven medications, such as hydroxychloroquine or suggest ingestion of chemicals that could kill a person. Promises in March that “it will all be over soon” reflected ignorance or insincerity.
Science should rule. Peer-reviewed scientific knowledge is the only means to solve scientific crises. The U.S., revered for its scientific acumen, has lost its luster. Politics have become overly enmeshed in science.
Everybody needs affordable health care. Who besides billionaires could afford to pay for the long and complex treatment of COVID-19 patients?
The economy is a mess. The very wealthy are doing fine. The self-employed, newly ready to enter the work force, small business owners, “gig” economy workers and leisure and hospitality industries are hurting badly. Too many Americans are desperate for food and in danger of losing their residences.
Gov. Jim Justice’s rapid action prevented COVID-19 from spreading through West Virginia. Predictions were that the coronavirus would be lethal here due to large numbers of older and sicker residents.
The governor’s plan to test all nursing home residents and staff prevented statewide disease outbreaks; other states followed his lead.
Social distancing is really difficult. Human beings are hard-wired to relate and share closeness. I won’t miss handshakes, especially from alpha males who want to demonstrate their strength, but lack of hugs, touches and physical closeness from family and friends are causing holes in many hearts.
Work/jobs will never be the same. Many will change; others disappear. Working from home will affect clothing choices and purchases. This spring my daily major clothing decisions were between blue or black jeans and a pink or grey sweatshirt.
Technology was important before, but now it is our vital link for work, family, friends, health care and more. Many of us have “seen” our far-flung family and friends more in recent weeks than in months before. “Zooming” will remain popular with businesses, social groups and houses of worship. Telemedicine is here to stay.
Enforced isolation has resulted in a country with clean closets, an appreciation of the great outdoors and bicycles, teachers and schools, and our nation’s highest valued commodity is toilet paper.
This pandemic saga isn’t over yet.
When we look at the nature’s late spring display and people going about their daily activities, we want to believe the worst is over. But until there are proven treatments and vaccines, keep washing those hands, wearing masks, social distancing, helping others and planning for a healthier future.