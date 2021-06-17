For the past two weeks, I’ve reported feedback from out-of-state friends and family on how to stem West Virginia’s population loss. This feedback now also includes some local residents and former West Virginians. The bottom line is that Huntington must rebrand itself as a great place in which to live and work, because it is just that. West Virginia needs rebranding too, but that is a bigger task.
Having lived and worked here for 46 years and having sent our three children, now successful adults, through local public schools, we know much about the positives of Huntington. But out-of-staters don’t and often ask Maury and me, “Why are you still living there?” The public face of Huntington must be changed.
While the area’s opioid/drugs/addiction difficulties are being well addressed, there is no magic bullet to make them disappear. Yet, they cannot define the entire Huntington area. We must rebrand ourselves and be seen as a university town with excellent medical facilities, sports and cultural events, good educational programs and updated technology.
I asked our daughter, Pam, a 1988 Huntington High School graduate who’s been an award-winning advertising professional for 25 years, if rebranding works. She says it definitely does, but to be successful the conversation about Huntington constantly must be shifted from negatives to positives. Huntington would benefit by reaching out to major population centers with high costs of living, as the pandemic has taught many businesses that working from home, wherever it is, is an option. Huntington must inform the rest of the nation that many healthy, active, accomplished, technologically savvy and well-educated people live in our midst where people are friendly, housing costs are low, there’s plenty to do, and rush hours don’t exist.
Now it’s not just Pam’s advice, but a 2018 column in the Charleston Gazette-Mail by Dan McGinn, “West Virginia suffering for its national image, but problem can be fixed,” that addresses this issue. McGinn, who identifies as someone who has advised companies on rebranding, offered multiple suggestions, which haven’t been followed.
Huntington’s Improvement Project (HIP), an economic plan that was integral to Huntington receiving America’s Best Communities’ $3 million prize, and the MyHuntington project both illustrate positive aspects of life in this city, but they need to make an impact much further afield. Gov. Jim Justice is also offering a $12,000-plus incentive package for out-of-staters to relocate to Morgantown, Shepherdstown and Lewisburg in the next few years, reminding Huntington that it’s on its own.
Huntington needs a comprehensive rebranding plan. Meanwhile, the rest of us can take some positive action. Instead of repeating the litany of all the wrongs here, it’s time to talk about what’s right and good. Use social media to show off Heritage Farm and Museum, the Huntington Symphony’s Pops, Thursday and Friday evening outdoor summer concerts, the Huntington Museum of Art, beautiful homes, Ritter and Barboursville parks, tasty restaurants, golfing, boating, Marshall University sports, medical centers/ hospitals, businesses and more.
As a 1944 song goes, “It’s time to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative …” It’s time to rebrand Huntington as great place in which to live.