Last week, Huntington High and three other area schools arranged assemblies during school time for an evangelical minister to present a religious program to recruit students. This was inappropriate and illegal and even more disturbing because it involved the coercion of students and the schools’ inability to respect their religious differences.
The Establishment Clause, the first clause in the Bill of Rights, states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion” and is interpreted as prohibiting favoring one religion over another. In 1802, Thomas Jefferson, in a letter to the Danbury Baptist Church, said that the Establishment Clause is “to build a wall of separation between church and state.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on many cases regarding religion and schools and has said that students can not be forced to attend or participate in religious activities in public schools. In McCollum v. Board of Education, 1948, the court ruled that religious leaders cannot give religious instruction in public schools during class time, which led to Zorach v. Clausen, which determined students could leave school for such instruction. In my middle and high school years, everyone, regardless of religious involvement, was dismissed an hour early on Wednesdays.
Engel v. Vitale, 1992, and Abington School District v. Schempp, 1963, essentially said that government-supported action should be secular, not religious. In 1990, Roberts v. Madigan found that “School principals have the authority to prevent potential violations of the Establishment Clause to protect students against a religiously coercive atmosphere.” I guess local principals missed that message.
When our nation was founded, churches, homes and tutors provided education. Then New England states began public schools. As immigration changed our nation’s ethnic and religious character, dominant Protestant leaders pushed public schooling to encourage Catholic students to leave parochial schools. In mid-19th century, Horace Mann, often considered the father of American public education, encouraged school classes to be organized by age of the student and stressed that American education should be free, universal and non-sectarian.
Public schools’ programs reflect the times. When our kids attended Huntington High, only gifted kids could take computer classes. Today, schools do more than just teach academic subjects. They provide meals, health and psychological services, social life, athletics, special education needs and more. Unfortunately, too many also have to teach how to survive a shooting. Religion is present in many ways in schools including classes, clubs and individual and group prayer. As the late Dave Peyton used to say, students have always prayed in schools … before exams and sporting competitions.
A statement from the American Association of School Superintendents states, “The Establishment Clause prevents all governmental actors, including public school officials and teachers from requiring the participation of citizens (including students) in a religious exercise.” This does not preclude individuals or groups from praying on school grounds. The one thing that should not be occurring in public schools is forced religious involvement or indoctrination, as was done at Huntington High.
Legal rulings, professional organization directives and respect for each student makes it abundantly clear that religious revivals and any proselytizing activities, regardless of denomination or religion, have no place in public schools.