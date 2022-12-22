Sometimes laws and rules catch up to reality and decency. That’s the case for the recently passed Respect for Marriage Act that codifies same-sex marriages as well as those for interracial couples. The compromise legislation exempts religious organizations from being required to recognize or celebrate such unions.
West Virginia’s two senators, Joe Manchin, a Democrat who does not always vote the party line, and Shelley Moore Capito, Republican, both understood the importance of this legislation and voted for it. Sadly, West Virginia’s three congressional representatives did not support it, but the legislation passed the House 258-169, with 39 Republicans voting for it.
I began publicly advocating for same-sex marriage legality 18 years ago. In 2004, I wrote a column, “Gay marriage will not destroy the United States.” Friends advised me not to send it for publication; they thought that my hate mail would be overwhelming. To my surprise, I received only a few highly negative comments, but many positive ones from LGBTQ+ individuals and their families. In early 2013, I wrote that “Sooner or later West Virginia will legalize same sex marriage.” The state did so the following year.
The United States, traditionally looked upon as a nation accepting people with divergent views and lifestyles, has lost that much of that identity. Other countries are leading the way. In 2015, Ireland, a traditionally conservative and Catholic nation, held a national referendum on same-sex marriage. It was approved by 62% of the voters. In 2000, Holland legalized same sex marriages, and 29 other countries followed during the next two decades. The United States was counted among this group with the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, but when Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recently suggested this decision should be revisited, Congress saw the need for the Respect for Marriage Act.
As friends and family now recognize LGBTQ+ folks among their groups and people feel safer publicly identifying as LGBTQ+, their numbers have risen in recent years. A recent Gallup poll indicated that just over 7%, or about 23 million Americans, identify as LGBTQ+. Politicians, some of whom identify as LGBTQ+, understand that it’s not wise to marginalize millions of Americans.
While It’s good that the new legislation also codifies the legality of interracial marriage, that should not have been necessary in 2022. In 1958, only 4% of Americans approved of interracial marriage, but that figure jumped to 70% by 2004, and this past year was at 94%. Yet, it was only in 1967 that the Supreme Court ruled on Loving v. Virginia, declaring that interracial marriage was legal and Virginia’s miscegenation laws were not. In 2000, Alabama was the last state to remove such laws.
A recent survey indicates that only 21% of Americans are pleased with Congress. We expect our senators and representatives to work responsibly to keep our economy healthy, our defenses strong and our infrastructure secure. We are still stuck with immense immigration problems that presidents from both parties could not get Congress to fix.
The Respect for Marriage Act shows that there is still hope for some well-thought-out bipartisan legislation with compromises part of the deal … like it was in previous generations. This was Congress at its recent best.
Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.
