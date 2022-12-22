The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sometimes laws and rules catch up to reality and decency. That’s the case for the recently passed Respect for Marriage Act that codifies same-sex marriages as well as those for interracial couples. The compromise legislation exempts religious organizations from being required to recognize or celebrate such unions.

West Virginia’s two senators, Joe Manchin, a Democrat who does not always vote the party line, and Shelley Moore Capito, Republican, both understood the importance of this legislation and voted for it. Sadly, West Virginia’s three congressional representatives did not support it, but the legislation passed the House 258-169, with 39 Republicans voting for it.

Diane W. Mufson is a retired psychologist and regular contributor to The Herald Dispatch Opinion page. Her email is dwmufson@comcast.net.

